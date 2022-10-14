‘Tulsa King’ Is Not the Only Project Sylvester Stallone Has in the Works for Paramount Plus

Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan will mark Sylvester Stallone’s first TV series as the lead actor. The mob drama will premiere in November on Paramount+, the home of Sheridan’s ever-expanding TV universe. However, Tulsa King isn’t the only project that Stallone has in the works for the streamer.

Domenick Lombardozzi and Sylvester Stallone in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

‘Tulsa King’ isn’t the only Paramount+ project that Sylvester Stallone has in the works

Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, announced their split this past summer, and then just hours later it was revealed the couple would be starring in a Paramount+ docuseries. According to Us Weekly, Stallone, Flavin, and their three daughters — Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet — are “presently filming a reality show together” which is slated to debut on the streamer at some point in the near future.

Stallone’s rep didn’t share any details about the upcoming series. But, she did confirm that the Rocky star had covered up his tattoo that was dedicated to Flavin.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” the actor’s rep, Michelle Bega, said in a statement. She then added, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Lavin have paused their divorce

Stallone and Lavin went to court in August after her divorce filing. But according to USA Today, the couple has halted their divorce proceedings and have decided to reconcile.

“The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court,” the Palm Beach County Circuit Court filing read.

Circuit Judge Darren Shull agreed to halt the divorce proceedings. However, the Oscar nominee and the Serious Skincare founder both have the option to reactivate the case if they are unable to resolve the differences that left their marriage “irretrievably broken,” which was how it was described in Flavin’s divorce filing.

The ‘Tulsa King’ star was spotted walking arm-in-arm with his wife in NYC

Not long after it was revealed that Stallone and Flavin had decided to reconcile, they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City. Both were wearing their wedding rings, and in one snap Flavin was planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek.

So, what caused the split in the first place? According to Flavin’s initial petition to dissolve the marriage, she accused Stalone of intentionally wasting marital assets — an accusation the Rambo star denied.

In her filing, Flavin requested that she “be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor.” She also wanted exclusive use of the Palm Beach estate the couple purchased in December 2020. All of this summer drama happened after Flavin and Stallone celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May. And, it appears that cameras caught all of it for their upcoming docuseries.

Paramount+ has not yet announced a premiere date for Stallone’s new docuseries. Tulsa King premieres Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+.

