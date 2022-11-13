‘Tulsa King’: Where Have Fans Seen Garrett Hedlund Before?

Tulsa King is a new Taylor Sheridan mob drama debuting on streamer Paramount+, starring Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. He leads a talented cast that has a few familiar faces fans will recognize, as well as some newcomers. One of Stallone’s co-stars is Garrett Hedlund, but where have fans seen him before?

Sylvester Stallone sets up shop in the midwest in mob drama ‘Tulsa King’

Tulsa King will mark the Oscar nominee’s first time as a leading man on TV, as Stallone plays New York City mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. The series begins with the character getting out of prison after serving a 25 year sentence. But upon his release, his boss exiles him to Tulsa to set up shop.

As a fish out of water in the south, Manfredi begins to realize that his mafia family has left him for dead. So, he builds a crew of his own in Oklahoma to start a new criminal empire.

Alongside Stallone, Tulsa King also stars Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Savage, Domenick Lombardozzi, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, and A.C. Peterson. The showrunner for the series is Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter.

Where have fans seen Garrett Hedlund before?

Hedlund inked a deal this past spring to play Mitch Keller in Tulsa King. The character is an Oklahoma native who was a bull rider before he got injured and became an addict. That’s all that’s been revealed about the character, but we know a little bit more about Hedlund’s career history.

His acting resume actually goes back to 2004 when he was just 19 years old. That’s when he made his film debut in Troy, playing Patroclus, the younger cousin of Brad Pitt’s Achilles. That same year, he also starred in the film version of Friday Night Lights as Don Billingsley. His other acting credits include Unbroken, Pan, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Mudbound, Triple Frontier, Tron: Legacy, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Country Strong.

In 2017, Hedlund took his first TV role in the HBO series Mosaic, playing the role of Joel Hurley. Tulsa King will mark his second stint as a TV series regular. He’s also made guest appearances on Modern Love and Reservation Dogs.

‘Tulsa King’ star Garrett Hedlund split from Emma Roberts earlier this year

In addition to his film and TV roles, fans may know Hedlund because of his dating history. He was in a relationship with Emma Roberts from March 2019 until January 2022, and during that time they welcomed a son named Rhodes. He arrived in December 2020.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” Roberts wrote on Instagram when she and Hedlund shared Rhodes’ first photo. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Before his relationship with Roberts, Hedlund was briefly engaged to Kirsten Dunst, whom he dated from 2012 to 2016.

Tulsa King premieres on Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network after the two-hour season 5 premiere of Yellowstone. After the premiere, the mob drama will move exclusively to Paramount+.