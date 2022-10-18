‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Tiffany Valiante’s Parents Hope Netflix Episode Gets Her Case Reopened

What happened to Tiffany Valiante? The 2015 death of the New Jersey teen is explored in the first episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3. While authorities declared Tiffany’s death a suicide, her parents are convinced their daughter did not take her own life. They are hopeful that the Netflix true-crime series will shine a light on Tiffany’s case and perhaps reveal additional information that will lead police to reopen her case.

Tiffany Valiante was hit by a train in 2015

A photo of Tiffany Valiante shortly before her death, as seen in ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Unsolved Mysteries episode “Mystery at Mile Marker 45” looks at the strange circumstances surrounding Tiffany’s death. One night in July 2015, the 18-year-old walked away from her parent’s home after having an argument about her unauthorized use of a friend’s credit card. A short time later, her remains were discovered near some train tracks a few miles from her house. She had been hit by a NJ Transit commuter train.

Within a few hours of Tiffany’s body being found, authorities issue statements to the press indicating that she had died by suicide. But her parents, Stephen and Dianne Valiante, can’t believe their child took her own life. They say police never spoke to them about Tiffany’s state of mind before determining the cause of death. In addition, they say NJ Transit police mishandled the scene and that evidence suggesting Tiffany was murdered was swept under the rug.

Tiffany Valiante’s parents hope ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ puts new attention on their daughter’s case

Stephen and Dianne are hopeful that the Unsolved Mysteries episode focusing on their daughter will inspire someone to come forward with fresh information that sheds new light on her death.

“We know so many others that also believe Tiffany’s death was not suicide, that there was a rush to judgment to close the case, and that the real story of how and why she died has yet to be told,” Tiffany’s parents told New Jersey 101.5 in a statement issued through their lawyer, Paul D’Amato.

“The combination of this new, deeply-researched, fact-based program, and the increased reward, might just be what’s necessary to help get Tiff’s case reopened,” they added.

Those who may have information about Tiffany’s death can contact D’Amato’s office at 609-926-3300 or submit a tip at Unsolved.com.The Valiantes are offering a $40,000 reward for information about Tiffany’s case.

Could Tiffany have been murdered?

#BREAKING The family of Hamilton Township teen Tiffany Valiante is doubling their reward to $40,000 for any information that could help lead to an arrest in her case. Her family onctests her death was a homicide after it was ruled a suicide in 2015. pic.twitter.com/UjKthy63a2 — Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) October 11, 2022

The NJ Transit police are convinced Tiffany died by suicide. After leaving her home, they say she dropped her cell phone and walked several miles to the tracks. She then threw herself in front of a train. The student engineer operating the train said that he saw her jump in front of the moving vehicle. However, there are some inconsistencies in his story, D’Amato told Unsolved Mysteries producers.

There are other strange details about the case. When Tiffany died, she was barefoot. Sometime after her death, her family discovered her shoes several miles from where her body was found. Experts working with the family also say there’s evidence that her body may have been lying on the tracks when she was hit by the train, suggesting she was already dead at the time of impact.

The Valiantes wonder if Tiffany accepted a ride after she fled their home, perhaps from someone she knew. They think this person may have abducted and killed their daughter and then disposed of her body on the tracks.

“New Jersey Transit put it out there that my daughter committed suicide,” Dianne says in Unsolved Mysteries. “There’s absolutely no way. No way at all. I want to know what happened to my daughter.”

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 Episodes 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix. Additional episodes premiere on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

