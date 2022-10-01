‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Volume 3: Netflix Release Date, Schedule, and Episode Titles

TL;DR:

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 hits Netflix on October 18.

Three episodes release weekly through November 1.

Episode titles suggest the new season will feature a mix of true crime and paranormal mysteries.

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Volume 3 | Netflix © 2022

Armchair sleuths can look forward to a new season of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries this October. Nine new episodes arrive on the streaming service this month, delivering a mix of true-crime headscratchers, ghostly tales, and UFO mysteries just in time for Halloween.

When will ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Volume 3 hit Netflix?

Netflix’s reboot of the classic true-crime series hosted by Robert Stack arrived in July 2020. A second season followed in October 2020. Now, two years later, fans are finally getting a fresh batch of mysteries to puzzle over.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will have nine episodes. But Netflix is shaking up its typical release schedule for this season. Rather than dropping all episodes at once, they’ll release over the course of three weeks. The first three episodes premiere on Tuesday, October 18, followed by three more episodes on October 25 and November 1.

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Volume 3 episode titles

Are you ready to solve a mystery? The three week event starts October 18, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/GQwwgSIkyQ — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) September 27, 2022

RELATED: ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ on Netflix Reveals the Quickest Way to Get Updates When Cases Are Solved

Netflix hasn’t shared much in the way of details about which specific crimes and mysteries this season will examine. But it has revealed episode titles, which may offer some clues about what to expect.

Week 1 episodes:

“Mystery at Mile Marker 45”

“Something in the Sky”

“Body in Bags”

Week 2 episodes:

“Death in a Vegas Motel”

“Paranormal Rangers”

“What Happened to Josh?”

Week 3 episodes:

“Body in the Bay”

“The Ghost in Apartment 14”

“Abducted by a Parent”

Based on those titles it sounds like viewers can look forward to a mix of ghostly tales, paranormal mysteries, UFO sightings, unexplained deaths, and missing persons cases in the next season of Unsolved Mysteries.

One episode will look at the death of Tiffany Valiante

Tiffany Valiante in ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Volume 3 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

A photo shared by Netflix indicates that episode 1 of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will explore the question of what really happened to Tiffany Valiante, a New Jersey teen who died after being struck by a train in 2015. Her death was ruled a suicide, according to NJ.com. But her family has questioned that finding. They believe the evidence in the case was mishandled and that Valiante’s death was not properly investigated.

Previous episodes of the Netflix series have examined the murders of the Dupont de Ligonnès family, the 1969 Berkshires UFO sighting, and the case of two toddlers who went missing in Harlem in 1989, among other mysteries. Viewers who believe that they have information that could help solve any of the mysteries featured on the show can submit tips at Unsolved.com.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Unsolved Mysteries’: The 1 Case That Still Stumps the Series’ Producers