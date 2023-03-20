‘Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Joins ‘Below Deck’s’ Kasey Cohen and Bachelor Nation’s Jordan Kimball to Rock the Supermodels Unlimited Runway [Exclusive]

Bachelor Nation‘s Jordan Kimball hosted a star-studded evening to celebrate Supermodels Unlimited‘s 23rd anniversary, which featured Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Kasey Cohen rocking the runway and Vanderpump Rules‘ DJ James Kennedy throwing down some serious beats.

The electric night celebrated a model search and the Supermodels Unlimited brand, which included a nod to relief efforts in Ukraine. Also rocking the stage was a live performance from Teen Choice Award Winner EMBLEM3.

Bachelor Nation meets Supermodels Unlimited

Kimball, who hosted last year’s event, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet what hosting the 23rd anniversary meant to him.

Kasey Cohen, Jordan Kimball, and James Kennedy | Photo Showbiz Cheat Sheet

“I’m really excited,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “The 23rd year so far has yielded two new publications. We’re branching out with new ambassadorships and different kinds of contests. In fact, tonight’s event is very unique in itself because we have live performances happening during the model circuit, which we usually don’t do. So we’re mixing things up. We’re trying to be ahead of every other event space.”

“And we’re just really excited,” he added. “SU does so much. It’s a publication, a pageant. We do billboards, the magazines. And it’s such a tight-knit family. And it really means the world to me to be here. I consider myself a part of the furniture when it comes to SU. So it’s my pleasure to be here always.”

James Kennedy from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ rocked the house

Kennedy had to miss last year’s celebration, so he was thrilled when he was able to DJ at the Supermodels Unlimited’s 23rd anniversary.

Supermodels Unlimited poster | Photo Kasey Cohen Instagram

“Here we are excited for the 23rd celebration,” Kennedy told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I’m DJing for Supermodels Unlimited, I’ve done Miami before, we’ve done North Carolina. And we were also in New York City, right? So it’s been a long time. And I think it’s it’s been an event that’s grown every year. I’m excited to see how big and amazing it is and we’re here on the water in Miami tonight at sunset so I can’t wait to DJ.”

Kennedy got the party started with the Vanderpump Rules theme song mix and then dove into some tasty beats to keep the momentum going throughout the night.

Gina Ragusa, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber | Photo Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Amid the Vanderpump Rules Scandoval, Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked Kennedy if he will include the track “Party,” which he recorded with Ariana Madix as a regular part of his set. “Yeah, yeah!” he said after rapping a few lines from the song. “Maybe I’ll do a little performance in honor of Ariana. I love it, I miss getting in the studio. Maybe we gotta do a track again.”

Kasey Cohen from ‘Below Deck Med’ owned the runway

Cohen, who was a third stew on Below Deck Med Season 3 has been modeling steadily for the past several years. She modeled a stunning black cocktail dress and a sizzling hot swimsuit look.

Kasey Cohen | Photo Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Modeling comes naturally to the blonde beauty. “I’ve been modeling for a very long time,” Cohen shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I feel like I started off somewhat when I was a baby, but my dad wanted me to decide if that’s something that I really wanted to do. So I really took it seriously in high school and then in college.”

Cohen’s agent Gabriella Schwager from Stars Marketing Group said she couldn’t be prouder of Cohen. “Kasey is really one of those people who are truly beautiful inside and out,” Schwager told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “She is stunning and the whole Stars Marketing Group family is so proud of her and her continued modeling career. She lights up a room when she walks into it. We could not be more proud.”

Kasey Cohen | Photo Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Cohen has spent 2023 on the road modeling. Her girlfriend Liron Revivo is also a professional model and Cohen told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that while she walked the runway in Miami, Revivo walked in Los Angeles. Cohen said they are both busy with their careers but look forward to some quality time at home soon, with Revivo.

For more information, visit Supermodels Unlimited and Stars Marketing Group.