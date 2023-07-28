Did Vanderpump Rules‘ Raquel Leviss really spend $200,000 on treatment at The Meadows in Arizona? According to TV correspondent Rachel Uchitel, there’s no such thing as leaving the treatment facility with a $200,000 bill.

How does Uchitel know? Because she’s been to the same program and shared that not only does it not cost $200,000 but people generally don’t stay for three months.

The Meadows doesn’t bill people $200,000

“They do not have bills like that. That doesn’t happen. It’s not a bill. You’re not spending money. You get a little bit of a stipend to go get, like deodorant and shampoo. The program is $65, 000,” she said of The Meadows on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Raquel Leviss | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“If she did back-to-back programs, the most she could, spend is $130,000,” she added. “I would put money on the fact she went to the program once. Either she got a scholarship from someone to help her go there which I wouldn’t be surprised if she got it for free. Or somebody in her family or her paid the $65,000.”

Uchitel added, “Don’t believe anything you read. It does not matter how well off you are, you’re not spending $130,000 or $200,000 whatever the news is reporting on a rehab when this girl isn’t dying from her addiction.”

Could Raquel Leviss stay at The Meadows for 90 days?

She also insisted that people do not stay for 90 days. “It’s just not happening. “The treatment is done when the treatment is done. And, you become close with the people that you’re there with you, but you’re really working on yourself,” Uchitel said.

“The program is a 45-day program. They have a women’s clinic. It is called the Willow House. That is the women’s facility. They take up to twelve, around twelve people. The men’s facility is called Gentle Path. And, you know, they focus on people with love addiction or intimacy issues.”

“And that is what you are dealing with 24/7 while you’re there. You can’t have phone calls come in,” she recalled. “You can make one phone call. Was it one phone call a day? I’m trying to remember now, you can make one phone call but it has to be after you’ve been there for two weeks and you’re really discouraged from using a phone, and you’re in the main house with everyone when you’re on the phone. So everyone can hear what’s going on.”

Rachel Uchitel recalled what the program is like

Uchitel opened up about her experience at The Meadows. “So a day in the life there, first of all, it’s super boring,” she said. “It’s a really small unit. You do a lot of mental diagnosis things first. For the first 10 days, you’re being diagnosed. They spend a lot of time doing that on you.”

“Once you’re diagnosed with what you have, then they work on that with you,” she continued. “You get your own therapist, your own medical doctor, you get if you’re gonna be put on pills, you get the pills.”

And, “Whatever your treatment plan is. That starts after day 10,” she said. “But usually these programs are 45 days. Not six months. Not four months. If she disappeared for longer than the 45 days or thereabouts, you know, people are there for different amounts of times, but not more than that.”