Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Significant Age Difference

Vanessa Hudgens is officially ready to tie the knot with Cole Tucker. The High School Musical star got engaged to the Colorado Rockies player at the end of 2022 after two years of dating. And they have quite an age difference between them. Here’s Vanessa Hudgens’ age compared to Cole Tucker’s.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially engaged

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens | David Livingston/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are ready to take the next step in their relationship. The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 after they were seen together in Los Angeles. A witness spoke to E! News about their first date. “They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars,” the insider said. “Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn’t contain her smile.”

So, how did the couple meet? Hudgens admitted she slid into Tucker’s direct messages on social media after meeting in a Zoom meditation group. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you,'” she said. “So, I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Hudgens made their relationship official with an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day 2021. “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” she captioned the photo of them kissing.

Now, Hudgens and Tucker are officially engaged. While the couple hasn’t posted the news yet, Hudgens hinted at something big with her Instagram post on Jan. 25, 2023. “I’ll stop the world and melt with you,” she captioned a post she tagged Tucker in.

What is Vanessa Hudgens’ age in 2023? How much older is she than Cole Tucker?

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker | Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Vanessa Hudgens’ age in 2023 is 35 years old. She turned 34 on Dec. 14, 2022. As for Cole Tucker, his age in 2023 is 27. He turned 26 on July 3, 2022. They have a nine-year age gap.

Hudgens said she had a “midlife crisis” at 27, but when she turned 30, she felt more confident than ever. “I remember waking up at 27 and that was the first moment where I was like, ‘Oh. I am not a kid. I’m not a teenager. I’m an adult and I have responsibilities,'” she told People. “I felt like I had no idea who I was or what I wanted or what I was going after.”

The actor also mentioned that learning self-care was ultra-important heading into her 30s. “The first step was just actually taking care of myself,” she added. “My health, my skin, my body — I feel like by doing so, you’re showing yourself love, so it’s creating that foundation of love for yourself.”

Hudgens’ ex-boyfriend, Austin Butler, is also younger than her. He turns 32 in August 2023.

The ‘High School Musical’ star says she’s ‘holding off’ on Botox and fillers

Getting older in Hollywood is tough, but Vanessa Hudgens isn’t deterred by her age. She said she loves staying the “natural route,” and she doesn’t want to get Botox until she feels like she has to.

“I’ve realized that I don’t have the skin that I had when I was 18,” she shared, according to Women’s Health. “I love the natural route. I want to hold off on Botox and fillers until I really, really, really need it.”

With that said, the High School Musical star has a strict skincare routine. She also wears sunscreen, as she doesn’t want to wrinkle prematurely. And to remove her makeup at the end of the day, she uses a cleansing wipe before cleansing twice more. “I wash twice after using a wipe,” she shared. “Because after a long day of filming, the amount of makeup that is on my face is somewhat disgusting. So, I try to get all of it off.”

