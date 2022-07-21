Vincent and Briana From ‘Married at First Sight’ Are Having a Baby

TL;DR:

Vincent and Briana from Married at First Sight Season 12 are expecting their first child.

“Our greatest adventure awaits us,” the parents-to-be said.

Paige Banks and Clara Berghaus from the show’s Atlanta season were among those sharing their congratulations with the couple.

We’re just over here wondering if Vinny and Bri high-fived when they find out their baby news? THRILLED to announce another #MAFS baby ? pic.twitter.com/4DRlbuYzXo — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) July 20, 2022

The Married at First Sight family is growing. Vincent Morales and Briana Myles from season 12 of the Lifetime reality show are expecting their first child, they announced on July 20.

Vincent and Briana from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 are having a baby

Briana and Vincent were one of five couples who tied the knot on the Atlanta season of Married at First Sight, and the only pair who are still together today.

Now, roughly two years after they said “I do” without having ever met, the pair are preparing to become parents.

“We married as strangers and now, together we are growing our family!” the couple told Essence in a statement. “Can’t wait to meet our precious baby and shower him or her with love. Our greatest adventure awaits us and we couldn’t be more excited!”

Clara Berghaus and Paige Banks congratulated Vincent and Briana

Briana and Vincent on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Vincent Reveals What He Really Did After His Fight with Briana

Vincent and Brianna also shared their baby news on Instagram, where several MAFS alums were quick to offer their well-wishes.

“My little heart can’t take it. What a beautiful blessing,” commented Paige Banks, who endured a disastrous marriage to Chris Williams on season 12 of the show.

“So happy for y’all!” wrote Clara Berghaus, who also appeared on the Atlanta season.

“Congrats! Some good came out of our season,” wrote season 12 groom Jacob Harder.

Elizabeth Bice from Married at First Sight Season 9 alum also chimed in. “Ahhhh I’m so excited for y’all! You have no ideas!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!,” she wrote.

MAFS alums Karen Landry-Williams, Sonia Granados, Myrla Feria, and Amani Aliyya were also among those offering their congratulations.

The couple join a small group of ‘MAFS’ alums who’ve gone on to have children

SCREAMING, CRYING! We couldn’t be more excited for another #MAFS baby! Congrats Amani & Woody ?? pic.twitter.com/PPf0RTXwsk — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 15, 2022

With their happy news, Vincent and Briana join a small group of Married at First Sight couples who’ve gone on to have kids.

Amani and Woody Randall from the show’s New Orleans season welcomed their first child in June 2022. Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd from season 10 became parents in November 2021. Season 1 pair Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have two kids, as do season 2’s Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico. Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, who wed on the show’s first Boston-set season, had a daughter in 2018. Finally, Dannielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd from season 7 have a son and a daughter.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Fans Wonder if Vincent’s Temper Could Become an Issue; Others Think Briana Is to Blame