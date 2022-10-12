Where to Watch All 12 Seasons of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ for Free

Actor Angela Lansbury died Oct. 11 at age 96. Though she had a decades-long career in film, TV, and on Broadway, for many people, Lansbury’s most iconic role was that of amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the long-running series Murder, She Wrote.

Lansbury spent more than a decade playing Jessica Fletcher, a best-selling mystery author who had a knack for stumbling across strange whodunits in her real life. The show aired for 12 seasons on CBS, and fortunately for fans, it’s possible to stream them all for free.

‘Murder, She Wrote’ is streaming for free on the Roku Channel

‘Murder, She Wrote’ | CBS via Getty Images

RELATED: Angela Lansbury Dead; ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actor Dies at 96

Television audiences were introduced to Jessica “J.B.” Fletcher in the 1984 Murder, She Wrote series premiere. In “The Murder of Sherlock Holmes,” Jessica – who’s just published her first book – travels from her home in Cabot Cove, Maine, to New York, where she attends a costume party hosted by her publisher. She puts her detecting skills to the test when one of the guests, who’s dressed as Sherlock Holmes, turns up dead.

Jessica went on to solve more than 200 more mysteries before she hung up her magnifying glass in the series finale, “Death By Demographics.” (The title of that episode was a nod to the reason for its cancellation. CBS had claimed the show wasn’t attracting the youthful audience advertisers wanted, the Washington Post reported at the time.)

Want to follow Jessica’s crime-solving career from start to finish? You can stream all 12 seasons of Murder, She Wrote for free on the Roku Channel.

Where else to watch ‘Murder, She Wrote’

Peacock premium subscribers also have access to Murder, She Wrote’s entire 12-season run. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Freevee (formerly IMDbTV) offers free streaming (with ads) of the show’s first six seasons. Unfortunately, Murder, She Wrote isn’t available to watch on Netflix or Hulu.

If you have cable, it’s also possible to find Murder, She Wrote reruns on multiple channels, including Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and COZI TV. Some Murder, She Wrote episodes are also available to watch on-demand on live TV streaming service FuboTV.

Where to stream other Angela Lansbury movies and TV shows

Lansbury made many movie and TV appearances over her decades-long career. Here’s where you can see her in some of her most memorable roles.

Lansbury earned a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for Gaslight, her first film role. You can stream it on HBO Max and the Roku Channel. The next year, she was again nominated for an Academy Award for The Picture of Dorian Gray, which is available to rent on Prime Video. She snagged her third Oscar nomination for 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate, which is streaming on The Roku Channel and Tubi.

In 1991, she provided the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast. That movie is streaming on Disney+.

One of Lansbury’s last roles was as Aunt March in the 2017 PBS miniseries adaptation of Little Women. It’s streaming on PBS Passport and Prime Video.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Angela Lansbury’s Husbands: Inside Her 2 Marriages