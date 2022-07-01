Minions: The Rise of Gru is another installment in the Despicable Me animation franchise. Critics and audiences didn’t swoon over every installment, but they certainly still bring joy to a wide variety of moviegoers. As a result, many folks want to know where they can watch Minions: The Rise of Gru and when they can stream it from the comfort of their own homes.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is the second prequel to ‘Despicable Me’

The Despicable Me franchise started in 2010 and spawned two sequels through to 2017. However, the adorable, yellow minions ultimately earned a massive following. They sold a large amount of merchandise for the series and people wanted to see more of them. As a result, a prequel called Minions hit theaters back in 2015.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to its predecessor, making it one to watch for fans. It continues the story that leads up to the Despicable Me movies. The story follows an 11-year-old Gru, who sees a future in becoming a villain. However, everybody always underestimates him, so he plans to prove them wrong. He tries to join the supervillain group called the Vicious 6, but nothing goes quite as planned.

Where to watch ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ and when to stream it

The first Minions movie ultimately earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office on a $74 million budget. However, Minions: The Rise of Gru is expecting to also earn a healthy box office performance over the holiday weekend. Some projections are anticipating more than $70 million on opening weekend, giving it an opportunity to continue earning over the new couple of weeks.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is only available to watch in theaters on the silver screen starting July 1. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that audiences who don’t want to go to the theater won’t be able to see it in the near future.

Universal Pictures has a deal with the Peacock streaming service, so Minions: The Rise of Gru will be available to watch via streaming within four months of its theatrical release. However, those who don’t subscribe to the service will likely have the opportunity to rent it on Amazon Video and similar digital rental services after around 50 days of it hitting theaters.

‘Despicable Me 4’ will continue the franchise

Audiences who watch Minions: The Rise of Gru don’t have to worry about the Despicable Me franchise coming to a conclusion quite yet. Universal Pictures and Illumination already announced that Despicable Me 4 is coming, which will continue to push the story forward beyond Despicable Me 3. Its initial release date is set for July 3, 2024.

The Despicable Me 4 voice cast currently includes Steve Carell as Gru, Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde, Mirando Cosgrove as Margo, and Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom. However, they have yet to confirm any further characters within the cast. More information is guaranteed to come along in 2023.

