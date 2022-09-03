How to Watch ‘The Vampire Diaries’ After It Leaves Netflix

It’s been more than five years since The Vampire Diaries series finale aired on The CW, but fans are as passionate about the show today as they were back then. And that’s partly because The Vampire Diaries has been available to stream on Netflix since its original airing. Sadly, the show is leaving Netflix soon, but fans can watch it elsewhere.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ is leaving Netflix in September 2022

The Vampire Diaries premiered on The CW on Sept. 10, 2009, and it was an immediate hit. Fans were drawn to the supernatural aspect of the show, as well as its central love triangle. The audience quickly split into two groups — Team Damon and Team Stefan.

While it took a while to resolve the love triangle, fans had fun watching it all unfold during the series’ eight seasons. And a few doppelgängers, deaths, and daylight rings later, The Vampire Diaries came to an end on March 10, 2017.

The show lived on through two spinoffs — The Originals and Legacies. However, The Originals concluded on Aug. 1, 2018, and Legacies aired its series finale on June 16, 2022. And sadly, The Vampire Diaries fans will have to say goodbye again when the original show leaves Netflix.

The supernatural series has been a staple on Netflix for many years now. But the streaming service announced that it would remove The Vampire Diaries from its library on Sept. 3, 2022. The Originals and Legacies will continue to be available on Netflix, though.

The popular series found a new streaming home

Although The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix, it won’t be gone for too long. According to Collider, HBO Max will add all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries to its streaming library on Sept. 4, 2022.

Many shows that originally aired on The CW have made the jump from Netflix to HBO Max, thanks to an agreement between the network and the streaming service.

It’s unclear how the upcoming HBO Max/discovery+ merger will affect The Vampire Diaries‘ presence on the streaming service. But for now, fans can relax and relive all eight seasons of the series on HBO Max.

Julie Plec teased another ‘The Vampire Diaries’ spinoff in the works

Following the Legacies series finale, creator Julie Plec discussed the future of The Vampire Diaries Universe with TVLine.

“This is the end of one chapter, but we can use it to launch the beginning of another chapter, which is ultimately what we want to do when all is said and done,” Plec shared. “There’s absolutely hope for the future. [Executive producers] Brett [Matthews] and Kevin [Williamson] and I have an idea percolating in our brains that we just haven’t had the time to put down on the page yet.”

She added, “But we definitely want to do another branch of the tree. It’s just a matter of when I guess.”

The Vampire Diaries leaves Netflix on Sept. 3 and arrives on HBO Max on Sept. 4.

