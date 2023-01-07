‘Wednesday’ Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Xavier Thorpe to This ‘Harry Potter’ Character

Wednesday, the Tim Burton-directed Netflix spinoff of The Addams Family, has taken the world by storm, earning comparisons to wildly successful franchises like Harry Potter and Stranger Things. Besides having similar premises and settings, some roles in the Netflix series have a lot in common with characters from the J.K. Rowling books. Here’s why fans can’t stop comparing Wednesday’s Xavier Thorpe to a certain Harry Potter character.

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

‘Wednesday’ character Xavier Thorpe is a teenage tortured artist – with psychic powers

The Netflix show Wednesday is a massive hit with teens and young adults. Besides the magic and whimsy of the fictitious at Nevermore Academy, many are fascinated by the love triangle between Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

Xavier is a Nevermore student and the son of a celebrity psychic. Xavier’s own psychic abilities are revealed throughout the season as he dreams about the mysterious killer plaguing the school. The character portrayed by Hynes White also has some impressive artistic skills – in one scene, he shows off for Wednesday by bringing his realistic drawing of a spider to life.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Xavier Thorpe has a great deal in common with a particular Harry Potter character.

A Xavier Thorpe lookalike dresses up as the Wednesday show character in a new TikTok after several users pointed out how similar they look.https://t.co/tGdqAaL3y4 pic.twitter.com/pat8RaFx9d — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 6, 2022

‘Wednesday’ fans keep comparing Xavier Thorpe to ‘Harry Potter’ character Draco Malfoy

Fans of the Netflix show Wednesday have been comparing Xavier Thorpe to Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter series. They noticed that both characters have somewhat similar appearances and dark, broody “vibes.”

“I was watching wednesday and is it just me or does xavier thorpe give draco malfoy vibes,” one fan tweeted, sharing side-by-side comparison photos of the two film characters.

“That xavier man from wednesday and draco malfoy from harry potter somehow gives the same vibe,” a fan wrote on Twitter, while another fan tweeted, “Why does xavier from wednesday show remind me of draco malfoy so much?? literally the same facial expressions.”

He's a pure-blood wizard, proud Slytherin and Harry Potter’s arch rival at Hogwarts. Happy birthday, Draco Malfoy! pic.twitter.com/HzshPBy47v — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) June 5, 2018

The Netflix series has drawn several comparisons to ‘Harry Potter’

Xavier Thorpe isn’t the only part of Wednesday fans are comparing to Harry Potter. After all, the two shows have a lot in common: they both revolve around the adventures of teenagers with special powers, divided into groups, living in a magical school.

But Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar made an effort to differentiate the Netflix show from the wizard franchise. They said that director Tim Burton brought a unique flavor to the show.

“Tim certainly wanted it to be grounded, and I think that was something we all worked for as well,” Millar said on an episode of the TV’s Top Five podcast. “We definitely wanted to make sure it didn’t feel like a Harry Potter rip-off, that it felt distinctly Addamsy in terms of both the tone, which is, I think, a lot more comedic, and organically Addams Family. And I think Wednesday is such a perfect marriage for Tim in that he has naturally a dark sensibility which is the opposite of Harry Potter, which is very sort of, I guess, sweet. That was something he definitely brought to it.”