‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Got the Role After a 10 Minute Zoom With Tim Burton

For many fans, the name Tim Burton is synonymous with all things dark and creepy. Therefore, when it was announced that Burton would be helming a brand-new series for Netflix detailing the life of Wednesday Addams, everyone’s favorite spooky teenager, pop culture fans were thrilled. With the show set to debut on the streaming platform in just days, many fans are diving deep into the actors inhabiting the roles. In a recent interview, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday herself, revealed that the process of landing the role was, for her, quite easy.

What did Jenna Ortega say about getting the role of Wednesday Addams?

While some might think that landing the coveted role of Wednesday in the series of the same name would be difficult, Jenna Ortega admitted that the process wasn’t very lengthy. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on YouTube, Ortega revealed that she was working on another project when she was told, “Tim Burton wanted to speak with me regarding- portraying Wednesday Addams in a series that Netflix was producing…obviously, I was excited at the idea of working with Tim and also playing such an iconic character.”

Ortega went on to note, “So I got on a Zoom for maybe 10 minutes and then I feel it was kind of set in stone.” Ortega admitted that she had never met Burton before their Zoom call, revealing that she didn’t question that she could land the part so quickly. “When something like that happens, I don’t think you question it, I think you just smile and nod.”

Jenna Ortega is a former Disney Channel star

Jenna Ortega might be new to the world of Tim Burton, but she’s certainly not new to the entertainment industry. Ortega started her career as a young child, acting in the popular series Jane the Virgin well before she was a teenager. According to IMDb, she first started earning critical recognition thanks to her role in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle.

By 2019, Ortega had earned the “scream queen” designation thanks to her recurring role in the Netflix series You. She went on to cement her status as a star to watch with roles in the slasher films X and Scream, both released in 2022. Ortega’s role in Wednesday is probably her most high-profile to date – and Ortega has been open about her excitement, sharing photos of her filming journey on social media. “Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*” Ortega captioned one Instagram post when it was first announced that she would be playing the spooky icon. It’s safe to say that fans everywhere have confidence in Ortega’s abilities to play such a force.

When does ‘Wednesday’ debut on Netflix?

Wednesday is a brand-new type of story in the Addams family universe, a coming-of-age drama that follows young Wednesday as she starts school at the famed Nevermore Academy. Education isn’t the only thing on the menu for young Wednesday, however – the teen is tasked with solving an ancient mystery even as she forms new relationships with her new friends and classmates. In addition to Jenna Ortega in the title role, Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia, Luiz Guzman portrays Gomez, and Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester. Gwendoline Christie, William Houston, and Christina Ricci are also on board, rounding out a truly impressive cast of characters that will be sure to slay. Wednesday debuted on Netflix on November 23, with all episodes available to stream immediately after its debut.

