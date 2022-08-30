What Does Charlie Hunnam’s Girlfriend Morgana McNelis Do For a Living?

Charlie Hunnam is technically not a married man — but he doesn’t see it that way. The Sons of Anarchy star has been in a relationship with Morgana McNelis for more than 17 years, despite the fact they’ve never made it down the aisle.

He says he doesn’t need a piece of paper from the government to know that she is the love of his life and his forever partner, and he vehemently defends her against the jealous haters who have popped up online. Who is McNelis and what does she do for a living? Here’s what we know.

Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis (2008) | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Charlie Hunnam’s girlfriend Morgana McNelis developed a passion for jewelry at a young age

McNelis was born in Georgia in 1983, and as a young girl she showed an interest in jewelry. That attraction seemingly turned into a passion, and at age 20 McNelis attended her first classes for jewelry-making, crafting, and lost-wax metal casting.

She eventually became an apprentice to a master jeweler and metalsmith, learning everything about classical fine jewelry crafting techniques. McNelis also took classes in art, fashion, and business, which led to her launching her own line to sell her unique, “out of the box” designs.

Morgana McNelis is a jeweler who owns Maison de Morgana

McNelis briefly worked as a fashion model before making jewelry her sole focus. She launched her first jewelry store with sister Marina Milori in the mid-2000s, but the 2008 financial crash was too much for the business to deal with and they had to shut down.

This was near the beginning of her relationship with Hunnam, who she began dating in 2005. She hit a stumbling block in her career, while he landed the career-making role of Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy.

McNelis’ first failed business venture didn’t stop her, though, and she went on to launch the LA-based jewelry firm Maison de Morgana in 2012. Her Black Magik collection featured rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces that were carved exclusively out from premium brass and white bronze.

She found inspiration for those pieces from the art of the Ottoman Empire and Ancient Egypt, as well as designers Riccardo Tisci and Alexander McQueen. Some of her celebrity customers include Winona Ryder, Zac Efron, and Maggie Siff — who played Hunnam’s on-screen love interest Tara on Sons of Anarchy.

Charlie Hunnam’s girlfriend has a successful career of her own

McNelis’ jewelry has been featured in numerous publications, like British GQ, Accessories Magazine, Red Book, and Us Weekly. Her 2013 collection BC Armor was quite successful, and a percentage of sales went to the Boot Campaign charity that provides help to war veterans and encourages patriotism.

When she’s not making jewelry, McNelis dabbles in acting. She has appeared in a few short films, including 187: The McKenna Murders and Acting 101. She’s also done some work behind the camera as a costume assistant.

McNelis avoids the spotlight and keeps a low profile, but she does have social media to promote her work. She’s described by those who know her as an extremely polite person who enjoys her life in Southern California with Hunnam.

The couple owns a huge farm where they live sustainably with an organic garden and plenty of animals, like chickens, ducks, and donkeys.

