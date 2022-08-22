What is Nichole Sakura Doing Now?

Nichole Sakura recently appeared in Hulu‘s rom-com series, Maggie. Here’s a look at the actor’s career and what projects she’s doing now.

Nichole Sakura has been acting since she was 14

Nichole Sakura in ‘Maggie’ with David Del Rio and Rebecca Rittenhouse | Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Sakura, born Nichole Sakura O’Connor (previously credited as Nichole Bloom), is an American actor who was born and raised in California. According to her IMDb bio, she began pursuing a career in acting at 14 and went on to pursue a degree in theater at the University of Southern California.

Along with appearing in several short films, including Special Delivery II and Full Circle, Sakura was featured in some popular projects early in her career. She starred as J.B.’s girlfriend in the 2012 film, Project X. And she had small roles on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Teen Wolf.

Sakura’s first major role came in 2014 with the Showtime comedy-drama, Shameless. For two seasons, she portrayed Amanda, the wealthy friend and love interest of Jeremy Allen White’s character, Lip.

The actor landed her next big role in 2015 as Cheyenne in the NBC comedy, Superstore. She remained part of the main cast until the series ended in 2021.

Sakura has also voiced a variety of animated series in the last few years, including Star Wars: Visions and Big Hero 6: The Series. In 2022, she joined the cast of Hulu’s Maggie as Louise.

What is Nichole Sakura doing these days?

Maggie premiered in July 2022. So in the weeks leading up to its release and the days following, Sakura was busy promoting the show with her co-star Rebecca Rittenhouse. On the day of the premiere, the actor shared a parody song that she sang and filmed with her co-stars while filming Maggie during the pandemic.

“No one asked for it, but I had so much fun working with this cast and crew that shooting a Britney Spears themed behind scenes music video only felt appropriate,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Hope you all enjoy this and our show!”

Nichole Sakura will star in an upcoming comedy by Please Don’t Destroy

The first season of Maggie is over. And while Sakura waits for news from Hulu on a potential season 2, she’s gearing up to film another exciting project.

Sakura will star in an upcoming untitled film from Please Don’t Destroy’s Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. The Saturday Night Live writers wrote the screenplay and will executive produce and star in the project. Judd Apatow and Jimmy Miller will produce alongside director Paul Briganti.

Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang, ‘Hacks’ Breakout Meg Stalter & More Join Uni Buddy Comedy From ‘SNL’ Trio Please Don’t Destroy https://t.co/jel0uH4OAF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 27, 2022

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is a buddy comedy that centers on a group of three best friends who aren’t happy with their work and life trajectory. So, when the men learn of potential buried treasure in the mountains, they trek out in hopes of striking gold.

Sakura’s role in the film has yet to be announced. The movie began filming in North Carolina this summer and is slated for an August 2023 release.

RELATED: What Is Charlie Sheen Doing in 2022?