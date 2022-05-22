What to Watch on Netflix (June 2022)

TL;DR:

Netflix’s new vampire series, ‘First Kill’, premieres on Friday, June 10.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is still the top show on Netflix. It had the biggest opening weekend for a new Netflix season ever.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 is the top Netflix show to watch in June 2022

If you are looking for what to watch on Netflix, Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help! Although it has been tough times at Netflix with layoffs, subscribers losses, and stock drops, Netflix remains the top streaming service with hundreds of good shows and movies for subscribers to stream.

It’s all about Stranger Things on Netflix. Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix on Friday, May 27, and it’s already the No. 1 show on Netflix. If you haven’t seen the new episodes of Stranger Things, it’s time to check it out. After you finish the new season, it’s time to watch some of the other new shows and movies on Netflix. There are a bunch of Netflix new releases this week (June 6-12).

Gaten Matarazzo, Joseph Quinn, and Finn Wolfhard in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Netflix

Showbiz Cheat Sheet shared what’s new on Netflix this week, along with the top picks for TV shows, movies, anime, and more each week. The lists will be updated as Netflix adds more good shows and movies.

What’s new on Netflix this week?

There are a few big Netflix new releases this week (June 6-12). We highly recommend watching Hustle, the new basketball movie starring Adam Sandler and Juan Hernangomez on June 8.

On June 10, Netflix also rolls out Peaky Blinders Season 6, the finale season of the hit series starring Cillian Murphy. Don’t worry too much, though. There’s a movie in the works to conclude the story.

On the same day, fans get to watch First Kill, the new vampire series starring Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook. The pair play Calliope and Juliette, respectively. Calliope comes from a family of monster hunters, while Juliette is a vampire. Oh, and they might be in love!

For more new releases this week, check out the list of what’s new on Netflix in June 2022.

Netflix Top 10

Netflix gives viewers a look at the most popular shows and movies on the streaming service via the Netflix Top 10, which is updated daily to make sure viewers have the freshest recommendations.

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows (Tuesday, June 7)

Stranger Things

All American

The Lincoln Lawyer

Surviving Summer

Ozark

The Perfect Mother

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Floor is Lava

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Cocomelon

Netflix Top 10 Movies (Tuesday, June 7)

Interceptor

The Amazing Spider-Man

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

We Die Young

Anchorman

Dumb and Dumber

The Hurt Locker

Titanic

Mission: Impossible

Senior Year

Netflix Shows

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

It’s always tough to find a good Netflix show to watch. It’s not that there aren’t good Netflix shows. With how Netflix releases its shows, fans quickly binge-watch the whole season in a few days, which restarts the process of finding a good show all over again. We’re here to help you find what to watch this week.

‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things is the show to watch this week on all TV, not just on Netflix. Everyone is tuning in for the new season to find out what happened to Hopper, how Eleven and the Byers are doing in California, and what’s going on in Hawkins.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 premieres on July 1!

‘First Kill’

First Kill has all the makings of a huge hit on Netflix. It’s a supernatural teen show after all! Although it likely won’t unseat Stranger Things Season 4 from the top spot on the Netflix Top 10, it’s definitely going to crack the top 5. If you like love stories full of vampires and monster hunters, this is the show for you on Netflix.

‘The Umbrella Academy’

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 22. We still have a few weeks until the new episodes are available to stream, but it’s the perfect time to get caught up on the series before new episodes are released. The first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

‘Heartstopper’

Heartstopper is coming back for season 2 and season 3 on Netflix. The streaming network announced the renewal on Friday, May 20. If you haven’t seen the new series, you should try it on Netflix. It tells the story of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two friends who realize they might have feelings for each other.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

The Lincoln Lawyer continues to impress on Netflix. It’s been a mainstay on the Netflix Top 10 since its premiere on May 13. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who defends clients from his Lincoln Navigator. Neve Campbell stars opposite Garcia-Rulfo in the Netflix original series.

If this story sounds familiar, that’s because it probably is! The series is based on the novel series of the same name by Michael Connelly and the feature film starring Matthew McConaughey.

For more of the best shows to watch on Netflix, check out Cheat Sheet’s list of the best shows on Netflix right now.

Netflix Movies

There are so many good movies on Netflix. In addition to some old favorites that make the way to Netflix after theatrical runs, Netflix has also been making movies for the last few years. We’ll share more of the best Netflix movies to watch as they are released.

‘Hustle’

As mentioned, Hustle is the movie to watch on Netflix this week! Most fans of Sandler tune in for goofy comedies, but after Uncut Gems, Sandler is back in another serious role. The film follows Sandler’s character, a basketball scout, who finds a raw but super talented prospect, played by Juan Hernangomez, in Europe. The pair try to carve out a place in the NBA.

‘Interceptor’

Interceptor is one of the top movies on Netflix right now. The film tells the story of a commander trying to keep a missile interceptor station running during an attack. Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey star in the Netflix movie.

‘Senior Year’

Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson premiered on Netflix on May 13. It’s been one of the top movies on Netflix since. The movie tells the story of a former cheerleader and prom queen hopeful, played by Wilson, who is injured in a cheerleading accident. When she wakes up from a coma 20 years later, she sets out to accomplish her goal of becoming the prom queen.

‘Jackass 4.5’

Jackass 4.5 is now streaming on Netflix. The film is compiled of all the extra footage from Jackass Forever. See what Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, and many special guest stars are up to. If you like Jackass, this is clearly the movie for you.

For more good movies, check out the list of the best movies on Netflix now.

Netflix anime

Netflix has a great selection of anime content, and it’s only getting better. Some of the best anime on Netflix include One Punch Man, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Hunter X Hunter, Komi Can’t Communicate, The Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, and so much more.

‘One Piece’

As of Sunday, May 22, there are now seven seasons of One Piece on Netflix, which is great news for anime fans. Netflix also has a live-action version of One Piece in the works. It’s expected to be released on Netflix in 2022 or 2023. Stay tuned for more news about live-action One Piece!

New episodes of One Piece are coming to Netflix in June. In May, Netflix added three new seasons of One Piece, so hopefully, we’ll get a least a few new seasons of the series when they drop on June 22.

For more good picks for anime on Netflix, check out Cheat Sheet’s list of the best anime on Netflix!

Horror Movies on Netflix

While there aren’t many new horror movies on Netflix right now, the streaming service has a solid lineup of good scary movies to watch, including Friday the 13th, Freddy vs. Jason, Fear Street, and more. New horror movies hit Netflix every week, so check back often to see what’s new on Netflix in the world horror!

If you don’t find a scary movie to watch, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and Hellbound are good horror shows to watch on Netflix.

‘The Conjuring’

The Conjuring is not a new movie, but it’s easily one of the best horror movies on Netflix. And, it’s been that way for some time. Directed by James Wan, The Conjuring follows Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) who travel to a home in Rhode Island to try and help with a haunting. There are two Conjuring movies on Netflix, along with Annabelle: Creation, which is part of The Conjuring Universe.

‘The Nightmare on Elm Street’

Watch Nightmare on Elm Street on Netflix! It’s the pick for Stranger Things fans. Stranger Things Season 4 brings the Freddy Krueger vibes with the new villain Vecna and Victor Creel, who is played by the original Freddy Krueger, Robert Englund. The movie just turned 37 years old in November.

Best Documentaries on Netflix

Netflix has an incredible selection of documentaries and docuseries. Everyone knows about Making a Murderer, Our Planet, American Murder: The Family Next Door, My Octupus Teacher, and some of the major hits and award winners, but there are some lesser-known stories and new stories hitting Netflix every week.

‘Our Father’

Our Father tells the story of Dr. Donald Cline, a fertility doctor who tampered with samples at his clinic and is the biological father of an unknown number of people. The documentary premiered on Netflix on May 11, 2022. Our Father ranks in the Netflix Top 10 through the last week of May.

‘Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives’

True crime documentaries dominate the list of the most popular documentaries on Netflix. Bad Vegan tells the story of Sarma Melngailis, a restauranteur who stole more than $2 million from her restaurant, Pure Food and Wine, in New York City, along with her husband, Anthony Strangis. After committing the crimes, the couple fled the state and were arrested. Four episodes of Bad Vegan premiered on Netflix in March 2022.

Romantic Movies on Netflix

Netflix invested heavily in romantics several years ago. They’re not slowing down anytime soon. Some of the fan-favorite romantic movies on Netflix include the After movies, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movies, The Kissing Booth movies, all of the Christmas Prince and Princess Switch movies, and more! As mentioned above, A Perfect Pairing is the hottest romantic movie on Netflix right now.

‘365 Days: This Day’

365 Days is one of the most popular romantic Netflix movies. The Polish romantic drama hit Netflix in 2020. 365 Days: This Day is the sequel. The film premiered on Netflix in May 2022. It’s been very successful. This movie is steamy and rated TV-MA for a reason. Anna-Maria Siekluka and Michele Morrone star.

‘Crazy, Stupid Love’

Crazy, Stupid Love stars Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, Lio Tipton, Jonah Bobo, and Joey King. It tells the story of Cal and Emily Weaver, a married couple who is on the brink of divorce. Viewers see how they try to get their life back. Crazy, Stupid Love just hit Netflix in May 2022. Crazy, Stupid Love is a modern classic.

Check back soon for more good movies and shows to watch on Netflix!