‘When Calls the Heart’: 12 Shows to Stream if You Love the Hallmark Series

Good news, Hearties. Production on When Calls the Heart Season 10 is currently underway in Canada. But while new episodes are in the works, it will still be months before they arrive on Hallmark Channel. If the past is any indication, we should see the new season of the frontier-set series sometime in early 2023. In the meantime, fans who are craving more Hope Valley moments might enjoy these 12 shows (plus one movie series) that are available to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other streaming services.

‘When Hope Calls’

The When Calls the Heart spinoff When Hope Calls is definitely a must-watch show for Hearties. It follows sister Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) as they set up an orphanage in the town of Brookfield. Hope Valley residents occasionally pop up in the show, including Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) and Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton). Fired When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin also appeared in the show’s 2021 Christmas special.

When Hope Calls Season 1 is streaming on Hallmark Movie Now. When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas is streaming on Prime Video’s Freevee service.

‘Call the Midwife’

A group of nuns and midwives care for the residents of an impoverished London neighborhood in the BBC series Call the Midwife, which airs on PBS in the U.S. It’s inspired by the real life of Jennifer Worth, who worked as a midwife in the East End in the 1950s. The show, which is heading into its 11th season, is grittier than When Call the Heart, but never fails to deliver heartwarming moments (and plenty of tears).

Call the Midwife Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Netflix.

‘All Creatures Great and Small’

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ | Courtesy of MASTERPIECE

In When Calls the Heart, a young woman from the big city has to adjust to life in a small town. The dynamic is similar in All Creatures Great and Small. Recently graduated vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) moves from Glasgow to the Yorkshire village of Darrowby, where he has to get used to the quirks of rural life. This wholesome and cozy show mixes animal-focused drama, humor, and romance to deliver a delightful escape.

All Creatures Great and Small Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on PBS Passport and the Masterpiece Channel on Prime Video. Season 3 premieres in January 2023 on PBS.

‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’

Jane Seymour in ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ | Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Jane Seymour charmed audiences as Michaela “Mike” Quinn, a doctor who sets up a practice in a frontier town in Colorado in the years after the Civil War. But she has to work to win the trust of her new community, who are skeptical of the idea of a woman doctor. Eventually, she ends up adopting three orphaned children and finding love with rugged mountain man Bryon Sully (Joe Lando).

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Season 1-6 are streaming on Prime Video’s Freevee service.

‘Heartland’

A woman returns to her grandfather’s ranch after a tragedy in Heartland, which is perfect for the whole family to watch together. This enduring family saga is set in the picturesque Canadian Rockies and is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Canadian television. With season 16 set to premiere this fall, there are more than enough episodes to keep you entertained until When Calls the Heart returns.

Heartland Seasons 1-15 are streaming on UP Faith & Family. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Netflix.

‘The Paradise’

The Paradise follows Denise (Joanna Vanderham), a young Scottish woman, as she moves to from her small hometown to the city, where she lands a job at the U.K.’s first department store. This 1870s-set series follows the ups and downs of Denise, her co-workers, The Paradise’s owner John Moray (Emun Elliott), and the small shopkeepers whose livelihood is threatened by the larger store’s success.

The Paradise Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on BritBox.

‘Anne With an E’

Netflix’s adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s beloved book Anne of Green Gables featured some modern tweaks that didn’t please purists, but that didn’t stop Anne With an E from developing a loyal fanbase. The show follows Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty), who moves to a farm near Avonlea on Prince Edward Island when she is adopted by an elderly brother and sister – who were expecting a boy.

Anne With an E Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.

‘Good Witch’

In Good Witch, a widow raising a young daughter runs a bed and breakfast in a quaint small town, while also occasionally making use of her magical abilities to sort out her own (and her neighbors’) problems. This sweet show is a spinoff of Hallmark’s The Good Witch movie series and aired for seven seasons before it was canceled in 2021.

Good Witch Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Netflix.

‘Little House on the Prairie’

‘Little House on the Prairie’ | NBCU Photo Bank

Little House on the Praire doesn’t just share a frontier setting with When Calls the Heart. The latter show is produced by Michael Landon Jr., the son of Michael Landon, who played Charles “Pa” Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. Landon Jr. has even said that the beloved series from the 1970s was an influence on When Calls the Heart. He hoped it would be one that the entire family could sit down and watch together.

Little House on the Prairie Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Prime Video’s Freevee service and Peacock.

‘Touched by an Angel’

‘Touched By an Angel’ | Copyright CBS Broadcasting Inc., All Rights Reserved, Credit: CBS Photo Archive �2002 CBS WORLDWIDE INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

When Calls the Heart executive producer Brian Bird had a hand in Touched by an Angel. The show, which ran for nine seasons on CBS from 1994 to 2003, stars Roma Downey as an angel named Monica who shares guidance and messages from God with people on Earth. Della Reese plays Monica’s supervisor, Tess.

Touched by an Angel Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Paramount+. Select seasons are streaming on Pluto TV.

‘Snowy River: The McGregor Saga’

A widower named Matt McGregor raises his children in a small mountain town in Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, which is set in 19th-century Australia. Things get complicated when his old friend (and recent widow) Kathleen O’Neil returns to Paterson’s Ridge with her son after many years abroad. Notable guest stars throughout the show’s four-season run included Olivia Newton-John, Hugh Jackman, and Guy Pearce.

Snowy River: The McGregor Saga Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Prime Video and UP Faith & Family.

‘My Mother and Other Strangers’

Set during World War II, My Mother and Other Strangers follows the residents of an Irish village whose lives are upended when the U.S. Army establishes a base there. The five-part show explores relationships between the locals and the American soldiers, particularly married mother of three Rose (Hattie Morahan) and Captain Ronald Dreyfuss (Aaron Stanton).

Stream My Mother and Other Strangers on the PBS Masterpiece channel on Prime Video.

The ‘Love Comes Softly’ movie series

‘Love Comes Softly’ | Hallmark Media

When Calls the Heart is inspired by a book series by Janette Oke. Oke also wrote the book on which the 2003 Hallmark movie Love Comes Softly is based. It stars Katherine Heigl as a woman whose husband dies shortly after they move west. The movie is the first in a series that also includes Love’s Enduring Promise, Love’s Long Journey, Love’s Unending Legacy, and several other films.

Love Comes Softly and its sequels and prequels are streaming on UP Faith & Family.

