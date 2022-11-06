‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Star in New Christmas Movies for 2022 — See the List

There won’t be a When Calls the Heart Christmas special in 2022. But you can still celebrate the holiday season with some of the show’s current and former stars. Jack Wagner, Daniel Lissing, and others star in new holiday movies for Hallmark, Netflix, and more.

Jack Wagner from ‘When Calls the Heart’ appears in Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’

On When Calls the Heart, Jack Wagner plays Hope Valley judge Bill Avery. This year, Wagner will appear in two new Christmas movies, one for Hallmark Channel and the other for Netflix.

Hallmark’s A Big Fat Family Christmas stars Shannon Chan-Kent as Liv Chang, a photographer at the San Francisco Chronicle who has drifted away from her Chinese-American heritage. This year, she’s assigned to cover her family’s over-the-top holiday celebration for the paper, which ultimately leads her to find her true self, and true love. Wagner plays a character named Charles in the movie, which airs Friday, Dec. 2.

Wagner also appears alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas. Lohan plays the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate (Wagner). After a skiing accident leaves Lohan’s character with no memory of who she is, she ends up spending the days leading up to Christmas with a blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter. It debuts Nov. 10.

Daniel Lissing starred in ‘Catering Christmas’ for Great American Family

Daniel Lissing left When Calls the Heart at the end of season 5. But his Jack Thornton character is still a favorite with fans. He even briefly reprised the role in last year’s When Hope Calls Christmas special on Great American Family. He returned to the network this year in Catering Christmas, which also starred Merritt Patterson.

Patterson played an up-and-coming caterer hired to cater a big foundation’s annual gala. Lissing played the nephew of the foundation’s boss who wants nothing to do with his family’s charitable endeavors. Catering Christmas is currently streaming on Hulu.

Paul Greene stars in ‘Fit for Christmas’ on CBS

Paul Greene’s Dr. Carson Shepherd left Hope Valley at the end of season 8. But fans can see the When Calls the Heart actor in the new CBS Christmas movie Fit for Christmas. It’s about Audrey (Amanda Kloots), a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor in Mistletoe, Montana, who starts a romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Greene). It airs Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Greene will also star along with Jessica Lowndes and Gladys Knight in I’m Glad It’s Christmas on Great American Family. It’s about an aspiring singer who decides to participate in a local production. Along the way, she finds hope and mentorship in her career. But could professional success come at the expense of a chance at love? It airs Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace starred in ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’

Real-life Hallmark couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace don’t just work together on When Calls the Heart. They’ve also starred in multiple Hallmark movies. While they don’t have a new Christmas movie airing during this year’s Countdown to Christmas event, they did appear together in one of the network’s 2022 Christmas in July movies, My Grown-Up Christmas List. It premiered earlier this year and will air multiple times on Hallmark during the 2022 holiday season.

