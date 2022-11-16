‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Wrap Filming on Season 10

Several When Calls the Heart cast members just shared an important announcement about season 10. Filming has wrapped on the upcoming episodes of the Hallmark Channel drama, which means we’re a little bit closer to returning to Hope Valley.

‘When Calls the Heart’ cast celebrates the end of filming on season 10

‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Various When Calls the Heart stars have been sharing updates since beginning work on the show’s 10th season a few months ago. Now, filming is done, and the cast is promising fans that they have plenty to look forward to in the new episodes.

“That’s a wrap on the Coulters (all three of them) Oh Hearties- do we have a season for you!!!!!!” Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter, wrote on Instagram on Nov. 16.

Hutton’s character learned she was pregnant at the end of season 9, and it sounds like fans will definitely be meeting Rosemary and Lee’s (Kavan Smith) little one when the show returns.

Meanwhile, Jack Wagner, who plays Bill Avery, took to Instagram a video of himself and Kevin McGarry (Mountie Nathan Grant) singing a tune to celebrate the end of filming.

“S10 in the Books!! Incredible to be a part of such a magical show. I hope you all enjoy S10 airing I next year on [Hallmark Channel],” Wagner captioned the post.

What to expect from the next season of the Hallmark Channel series

Rosemary and Lee’s new baby isn’t the only thing When Calls the Heart fans will have to look forward to when the show returns. Season 9 ended with Lucas (Chris McNally) proposing to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow). Chances are, the two will exchange vows sometime in season 10.

There’s also the matter of the fate of Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins). In the season 9 finale, he ended up in jail after being arrested for his role in the mine explosion. Will he be going to prison for good, or will Bill find a way to keep him from doing time? Freeing Gowen will be a tough task and one that’s likely to be complicated by Bill’s own health problems, which surfaced at the end of the season. Finally, there’s the question of what’s going on in Mountie Nathan’s love life. He and the new-in-town Mei Sou (Amanda Wong) had a spark in season 9. But Dr. Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks) has also realized she has feelings for Nathan. Could we be looking at another love triangle for Nathan? Let’s hope not.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 will premiere in 2023

Hearties clearly have a lot to look forward to in season 10. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait a while for new episodes. Recent seasons of When Calls the Heart have premiered in February or March. However, season 10 won’t arrive until mid-2023, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media’s executive vice president, programming, told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour (via TV Insider.)

