‘When Calls the Heart’ Fan Event Returns in 2022

TL;DR:

A popular event for When Calls the Heart fans returns in 2022 after a three-year hiatus

The Hearties Family Reunion – now called Hope Valley Days: A Hearties Reunion – will take place in September 2022.

Past events have featured cast meet-and-greets and set visits.

Hrothgar Mathews and Loretta Walsh in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Astorga

A special event for When Calls the Heart fans is returning after a three-year hiatus. Fans of the feel-good Hallmark Channel drama will be gathering this September to celebrate their favorite show. Here’s what we know so far.

‘When Calls the Heart’ fans will celebrate their favorite show in September 2022

Starting in 2016, super-fans of When Calls the Heart began gathering in Vancouver to meet the show’s cast, visit the Hope Valley set, and connect with others who love the Hallmark series. The most recent of these multi-day gatherings – dubbed the Hearties Family Reunion – was held in October 2019.

Now, after a three-year pause, the Hearties fan event is back, though with a twist. It’s now known as Hope Valley Days: A Hearties Reunion. The 2022 event will take place on September 23 and 24.

More details about ‘Hope Valley Days: A Hearties Reunion’ are coming soon

RELATED: ​‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Erin Krakow Is ‘Thrilled’ About Season 10 Renewal

So far, we don’t know much about Hope Valley Days: A Hearties Reunion, other than the dates. It sounds like the event will again be held in Canada, as a tweet announcing it urges people to “dust off your passport.”

“We can’t wait to celebrate together again in Hope Valley,” the tweet continued. “Details COMING SOON to the updated website!”

The Hope Valley Days name is a reference to a season 9 episode that saw newly-elected mayor Mike Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum) organizing a new town festival that celebrated multiple holidays over the course of several days.

Past Hearties fan events have featured appearances from stars such as Erin Krakow

Erin Krakow in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Astorga

If Hope Valley Days is anything like past events, fans who attend will be in for a treat. The 2019 event featured appearances from many When Calls the Heart cast members, including Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Andrea Brooks, Aren Buchholz, Loretta Walsh, Ben Rosenbaum, and Javien Natt. Author Janette Oke, who wrote the original When Calls the Hearts books, was also in attendance, as were producers Brian Bird and Michael Landon Jr.

A highlight of past Hearties Family Reunion has been a visit to the Jamestown Movie Set – the real-life Hope Valley. Visitors can see the church/school, water tower, Elizabeth’s cottage, Abigail’s Cafe, and other Hope Valley landmarks.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Exec on Future of Hallmark Series: ‘We Don’t See the End’