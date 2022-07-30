‘When Calls the Heart’: Kayla Wallace Says Fiona and Nathan Are ‘Great Friends’

On When Calls the Heart, Nathan Grant definitely seems to have his eye on Mei Sou, the pharmacist who moved to Hope Valley in season 9 of the Hallmark Channel series. He also has a bit of a spark with Dr. Faith Carter, though she’s been reluctant to confess her true feelings for the Mountie. But what about another of the town’s single ladies, budding businesswoman Fiona Miller? Actor Kayla Wallace, who plays Fiona, recently weighed in on what she thought of a possible Fiona-Nathan pairing.

Kayla Wallace says fans might have been ‘imagining’ things between Fiona and Nathan

Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Wallace recently chatted with TV Fanatic about her newest Hallmark Christmas movie, My Grown-Up Christmas List. She also shared some thoughts on When Calls the Heart, which is currently in production on its 10th season.

Though the frontier-set period drama appeared to be setting up a Nathan-Mei-Faith love triangle in the season 9 finale, some viewers think Faith could also be in the running to win Nathan’s (Kevin McGarry) heart. But according to Wallace, the two characters’ dynamic is more friendly than romantic.

“We saw in Season 9 Fiona and Nathan’s dynamic of friendship, but there’s definitely support that we don’t get to see that often,” she said. “We don’t get to see the two characters together that often.”

“But I think people might have been imagining things because of their own imagination,” she added. “Fiona and Nathan are great friends, and we’ve had some fun scenes over the years together.”

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry are dating in real life

One reason why When Calls the Heart fans might see a spark between Nathan and Fiona? The actors who play the two characters are a couple off-screen. Wallace and McGarry have been dating for the past couple of years. The two have even starred in two Hallmark movies together so far in 2022: My Grown-Up Christmas List and Feeling Butterflies.

While Wallace is not convinced Fiona is the woman for Nathan, she did say that she hopes he finds happiness.

“​​It would be nice to see him find love or grow closer to somebody, at least,” she said. “I hope he finds some peace in his love life. That’s what I would wish for him.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 is coming to Hallmark Channel

Celebrating the great S10 news from Italy! We’re thrilled!!! pic.twitter.com/vK5Ux3fNy6 — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) June 17, 2022

Although the chances of a Fiona-Nathan romance seem slight, fans still have plenty to look forward to in When Calls the Heart Season 10. Filming on the new episodes began July 25, according to an Instagram update from series star Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton. The landmark 10th season will likely feature more romance for Elizabeth and Lucas (Chris McNally), who got engaged in the season 9 finale, as well as the arrival of Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee’s (Kavan Smith) first baby.

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president, programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement to Deadline when the renewal was announced. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

