‘When Calls the Heart’ Renewed for Season 11, Sets Season 10 Premiere Date

When Calls the Heart fans might have to wait a bit longer than usual for the show’s milestone 10th season to premiere. But they can rest easy knowing that the network isn’t saying goodbye to Hope Valley anytime soon. The network has renewed its longest-running scripted series for an 11th season. Plus, Hallmark has revealed a premiere date for season 10.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 confirmed

‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Usually, Hallmark announces a new season of When Calls the Heart shortly after the previous season’s finale. But in a twist, the network has confirmed months ahead of the season 10 premiere that the frontier-set period drama will return for season 11. ET was the first to report the news.

“I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11,” executive producer and series star Erin Krakow said in a statement. “We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

Fans of the Hallmark Channel were nervous about its future

The When Calls the Heart Season 11 renewal news comes not long after executive producer Brian Bird reassured nervous fans about the show’s future. Some Hearties expressed concern on social media that the show might be heading into the final season, especially after the network pushed the season 10 premiere date to July. In recent years, new seasons have begun airing in February or Mary.

“There are good reasons for every decision, most of them the #Hearties will never know, but #WCTH has been underestimated and counted out several times before. I will only defer to Mark Twain on all the speculation… ‘the news of my death has been greatly exaggerated,’” Bird tweeted on Feb. 7. In another tweet, he pointed out that the show “consistently generates the highest ratings for scripted series on Sunday nights.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 premieres July 30

#Hearties! A brand new season of #WhenCallstheHeart is officially coming in July! Get ready to return to Hope Valley and enjoy this sneak peek at season 10! pic.twitter.com/MsZnzSehZ4 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 6, 2023

In addition to renewing When Calls the Heart for season 11, Hallmark has also confirmed a season 10 premiere date. The show will return on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET. Season 10 will have 12 episodes, including a landmark 100th episode.

A teaser (via Twitter) for the new season indicates that Hope Valley has recently fallen on hard times, due to the destruction of the coal mine, the drying up of the oil wells, and the closure of the foundry. But the community has come together to deal with the challenges. Some have started a swap meet, while Lee (Kavan Smith) has stepped up and hired as many people as he can to work at the sawmill. Plus, Lee’s wife Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child.

“We’ve all rolled up our sleeves, relying on generosity and kindness and neighbors helping neighbors,” Elizabeth (Krakow) says in the clip. “Everyone has dedicated themselves to doing their part, and having fun while they do it.”

