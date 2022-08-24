‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Won’t Premiere Until Mid-2023

TL;DR:

When Calls the Heart Season 10 is coming to Hallmark Channel in 2023.

In the past, new episodes have begun airing in February or March.

Hallmark execs have said the upcoming season won’t premiere until mid-2023.

Andrea Brooks and Kevin McGarry in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Hearties eager to get back to Hope Valley are going to need to be patient. While When Calls the Heart Season 10 is in the works, new episodes won’t air until mid-2023, the network has said.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 coming to Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel renewed When Calls the Heart for its 10th season in June 2022. That was good news for fans, who were eager to find out what was next for the show’s characters after a finale that teased some big moments on the horizon.

Season 9 ended with Lucas (Chris McNally) proposing to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), as well as the news that Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) were expecting their first child. The finale also left Henry Gowen’s (Martin Cummins) fate up in the air as he was arrested for sabotaging the mine.

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media’s executive vice president, programming, said in a statement to Deadline when the new season was announced. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

Lindsay Sturman will take over as showrunner for season 10 from John Tinker.

New episodes won’t air until mid-2023, network exec revealed

There’s clearly a lot to look forward to in the next season of When Calls the Heart. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while to see the new episodes. Daly told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the show would not return to Hallmark Channel until the middle of 2023 (via TV Insider.)

Recent seasons of When Calls the Heart have premiered in mid-to-late February or early March. Some fans are understandably upset about the season 10 delay.

“Why on earth would you change the time frame, when thousands of people wait so diligently for its return in late Feb. or early March?” one person asked on Twitter.

“This is a very dumb move,” another commented, adding that the delay was an insult to the show’s loyal fanbase.

New shows are coming to Hallmark

Reunited and it feels so good! Andie MacDowell will star in the new original primetime series #TheWayHome. Click to learn more! https://t.co/1yLy2UJF2D — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 27, 2022

One possible reason Hallmark might have for pushing back the When Calls the Heart premiere? The network has two new scripted series in the works. The Way Home is a multi-generational family drama starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh. Hallmark hasn’t announced a premiere date for the show, but has said it will air in 2023. Another new show, Ride, will also premiere in 2023. There’s a chance that one of those series could air earlier in the year, with When Calls the Heart to follow sometime later, though that has not been confirmed.

