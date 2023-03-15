‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Erin Krakow Clears Up Fan Confusion About Season 10

We’re getting closer to the When Calls the Heart Season 10 premiere date. The Hallmark Channel drama returns on July 30. Fans recently got their first look at the official poster for the new season, which features series star Erin Krakow and the tagline “Good things come to those who hope.”

Erin Krakow clears up a fan question about ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

Erin Krakow in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Astorga

Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton in the series, shared the season 10 poster on her Instagram on March 14. Many fans replied with comments about how excited they are for the new season. But one had a big question about what is going on with leading man Chris McNally. The actor plays Elizabeth’s love interest, Lucas Bouchard. The fan was worried McNally might be leaving the show because his character hadn’t popped up in any of the promotional material for the upcoming season. They also felt that the actor had been “completely MIA during filming.”

Krakow, who is also an executive producer on When Calls the Heart, was quick to reassure the fan that McNally wasn’t going anywhere.

“[Chris McNally] isn’t leaving [When Calls the Heart],” she replied. “And since we shared many scenes together I can tell you he was definitely not MIA during filming. I’m sure there will be more of/from all your favorite characters/actors as we get closer to our premiere date.”

What to expect when the Hallmark Channel show returns in July

Krakow and McNally’s characters got engaged in the When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale. Many fans are anticipating their wedding in the show’s 10th season. Season 9 also ended with big news for Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith), who learned that they were going to have a baby after years of trying to get pregnant.

A season 10 teaser (via YouTube) offers more clues about what’s in store when When Calls the Heart returns. Hope Valley has been hit by hard times. The coal mine has been destroyed, the oil wells have dried up, and the foundry has closed. But the town’s residents are coming together in the face of difficulty. Some people have started a swap meet to reduce waste, while Lee is committed to hiring as many people as he can to work at the sawmill.

“We’ve all rolled up our sleeves, relying on generosity, kindness, and neighbors helping neighbors,” Elizabeth says in the teaser. “Everyone has dedicated themselves to doing their part and having fun while they do it.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ has been renewed for season 11

Not only can Hearties look forward to an exciting season 10, but they can also take comfort in knowing that the show will have a home at Hallmark for the foreseeable future. The network recently confirmed that it had renewed When Calls the Heart for season 11.

“I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11,” Krakow said in a statement shared with ET. “We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley!

