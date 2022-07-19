‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Erin Krakow Heads Back to Work on Season 10

TL;DR:

Erin Krakow recently revealed she’s headed back to work on When Calls the Heart Season 10.

The ninth season of the show ended with Krakow’s character getting engaged.

Season 10 of the Hallmark Channel series will feature “more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance,” Krakow has said.

Things are heating up in Hope Valley. When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow recently revealed that she’s headed back to work on the 10th season of the Hallmark Channel series.

Erin Krakow shares ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 update

Krakow plays Elizabeth Thornton on the much-loved Hallmark series, which was renewed for season 10 in June. On July 16, she took to Instagram to share that she was headed back to the show’s set in Canada.

“Season 10 here we come!” she captioned the photo of herself.

Other cast members have been sharing some behind-the-scenes updates as they prepare to return to filming. Natasha Burnett, who plays Minnie Canfield, posted a photo to her Instagram of a season 10 costume fitting with costume designer Barbara Gregusova.

Hallmark says there are ‘many more’ stories to be told on ‘When Calls the Heart’

So far, we don’t have too many details about what to expect from When Calls the Heart’s landmark 10th season, which will likely air sometime in 2023. However, Hallmark promises that there’s plenty to look forward to.

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president, programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement shared with Deadline when the renewal was announced. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

Krakow, who is also an executive producer on the show, said she was “thrilled” that When Calls the Heart would return for another season.

“We can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley,” she said.

Season 9 ended with an engagement for Elizabeth and baby news for Rosemary

While don’t have any firm plot details yet on the new season, the When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale offered some big hints about where the show is headed.

That episode ended with Lucas (Chris McNally) asking Elizabeth to marry him (with a little help from her son Jack, played by Hyland Goodrich). Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) also learned that she and Lee (Kavan Smith) were going to become parents after years of trying to have a baby.

Meanwhile, Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins) was facing prison time due to his attempts to prevent the mine from reopening. A mysterious fire also destroyed the Queen of Hearts Saloon, and Bill (Jack Wagner) was facing a serious health crisis. Finally, a love triangle seems to be brewing between Nathan (Kevin McGarry), Mei (Amanda Wong), and Faith (Andrea Brooks).

