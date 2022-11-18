‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Erin Krakow Promises ‘Engaging and Electrifying’ Season 10

Brace yourselves, Hearties. When Calls the Heart Season 10 is going to be a doozy. Series star Erin Krakow says the upcoming episodes of the Hallmark Channel show will deliver more of the kind of moments that fans love.

Erin Krakow promises an ‘electrifying’ season of ‘When Calls the Heart’

When Calls the Heart Season 10 recently wrapped filming. Krakow – who plays Elizabeth Thatcher on the show – took to Instagram to celebrate and tease what to expect from the upcoming episodes. While she didn’t share specific plot details, it sounds like viewers have a lot to look forward to.

“We’ll be sharing more soon, but let me tell you…it’s going to be one of the most engaging and electrifying seasons yet,” Krakow wrote.

The Hallmark Channel actor says she’s ‘overwhelmed with gratitude and pride’

As When Calls the Heart heads into its landmark tenth season, Krakow also reflected on her time on the frontier drama.

“Elizabeth Thatcher once said ‘For what is life but a bittersweet mixture of sadness, wonderment, hope, and joy,’ she wrote. “As we wrap our 10th season of [When Calls the Heart], I’m feeling all of those things and more! 10 seasons of stories & memories, friendship & love, and laughter & tears. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and pride!”

Krakow went on to thank Hallmark for being “such champions of WCTH,” the cast and crew for “all of your hard work this season,” and the show’s fans for their “unwavering support and passion.”

What to expect from ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

So far, Hallmark hasn’t revealed much about what to expect from the next season of When Calls the Heart, other than to say that the new episodes will air sometime in mid-2023. However, based on where things stood at the end of season 9, we can make some educated guesses.

Last season ended with Lucas (Chris McNally) getting down on one knee and asking Elizabeth to marry him (with some help from her young son, Jack). Of course, she said yes. Chances are, we’ll see the couple walk down the aisle in season 10, though we wouldn’t be surprised if there were a few minor bumps on the way to the altar.

Another thing fans have to look forward to in season 10? The arrival of Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee’s (Kavan Smith) first child. The pair, who have longed to have a baby for years, had nearly given up hope of expanding their family when Rosemary discovered she was pregnant at the end of season 9. When Calls the Heart usually features a time jump of several months between seasons, so we suspect that when we see Rosemary again, she’ll be close to welcoming her little one.

Hutton also confirmed that fans would see Lee and Rosemary’s baby in season 10 in a recent Instagram post. “That’s a wrap on the Coulters (all three of them),” she wrote, adding: “Oh Hearties- do we have a season for you!!!!!!”

