Erin Krakow's recent Instagram post has 'When Calls the Heart' fans wondering what might be next for the Hallmark Channel series.

Big news might be on the horizon for When Calls the Heart fans. Series star Erin Krakow recently teased an “exciting announcement” on social media, leaving followers of the Hallmark Channel series desperate to know what was in store for the show.

Erin Krakow hints at big ‘When Calls the Heart’ news

Krakow has played Elizabeth Thornton on the When Calls the Heart since it premiered in 2014. The show recently wrapped up its 10th season and has been renewed for season 11, which will air sometime in 2024. Now, a recent Instagram post from Krakow hints that more news about the upcoming season could be on the horizon.

“TFW you have exciting things to announce but you caaaan’t yet…,” the actor captioned a short video of herself in costume as Elizabeth. In the clip, she steps out of a doorway on the Hope Valley set and holds a finger to her lips.

‘When Calls the Heart’ fans have theories about the announcement

While Krakow’s post was vague, Hearties had plenty of theories about what the exciting news could be.

Some suspected that a When Calls the Heart Season 11 premiere date announcement could be imminent. The show was one of handful that worked out an agreement with SAG-AFTRA that allowed the cast to work during the recent actors strike, and filming recently wrapped on season 11. However, with The Way Home’s 10-episode second season set to premiere in January 2024, it seems unlikely that When Calls the Heart would return before late March or early April 2024. Another possibility is an early season 12 renewal from Hallmark.

Others wondered if there might be a surprise announcement about a special holiday episode. However, that seems unlikely. Executive producer Brian Bird has already indicated that there won’t be a When Calls the Heart Christmas special in 2023.

Some viewers want to reverse a season 10 plot twist

Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, and Mark Brandon in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen

A few fans who commented on Krakow’s post hoped the news had to do with reversing a divisive season 10 plot twist that saw Elizabeth dump her fiancé Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) just weeks before their wedding.

“The only exciting thing would be that Elizabeth gets over her fear, and gives her whole heart to Lucas and marries him,” one person wrote. Several people also noted that Krakow was wearing the dress that Elizabeth was wearing during a memorable date with Lucas in the clip, and that she was still wearing her character’s engagement ring.

But other viewers who’ve long wanted Elizabeth to get together with Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) were looking forward to seeing the next step in their relationship.

“I really hope Elizabeth and Nathan are going to be together after everything that happened in the last few episodes of season 10,” one wrote.

A few of Krakow’s followers were focused on another character entirely. They’d like to see Lori Loughlin return as Elizabeth friend and confidant Abigail Stanton in season 11.

“I really hope Lori is coming back!” one person commented.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.