‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Kevin McGarry Wishes ‘Darling’ Girlfriend Kayla Wallace Happy Birthday

A When Calls the Heart star is celebrating a birthday this Halloween. Kayla Wallace, who plays Fiona Miller on the Hallmark Channel drama, was born on Oct. 31. Her boyfriend (and When Calls the Heart co-star) Kevin McGarry took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

Kevin McGarry says he’s in a ‘magical relationship’ with Kayla Wallace

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace in ‘Feeling Butterflies’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Courtesy Albert Camicioli/Johnson Production Group

McGarry – who plays Mountie Nathan Grant on When Calls the Heart – posted on Instagram about Wallace’s special day.

“The trick to my treat,” he captioned his post. “It’s like being in a loving caring, magical relationship with the house that gives full size chocolate bars! Happy Birthday Darling.”

Several of Wallace and McGarry’s co-stars commented on the post. Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith Carter, reacted with a happy birthday and jack-o-lantern emoji. Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton, also weighed in. “Let’s be real. She’s the treat to your trick,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Wallace shared how she was celebrating both Halloween and her birthday on her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself as a girl wearing a Tootsie Roll costume next to one of herself wearing the same costume today.

“Stay tuned to watch me wear this when I double my age again,” she wrote.

McGarry and Wallace co-starred in ‘Feeling Butterflies,’ ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’

Wallace and McGarry don’t play a couple on When Calls the Heart. But they have played love interests in two Hallmark movies, both released in 2022.

In Feeling Butterflies, Wallace plays a woman named Emily who runs a business that specializes in releasing butterflies at special events. She meets single dad Garrett (McGarry) when he hires her for his daughter Amanda’s birthday. With help from Garrett and Amanda, Emily’s butterfly business starts to take flight.

In My Grown-Up Christmas List, Wallace plays a journalist named Taylor who develops a special bond with a man named Luke (McGarry), who is in the military. Over several Christmases spent together and apart, their relationship grows and evolves.

Wallace has said Hallmark is ‘a wonderful part of my life’

In a 2022 interview with MediaVillage, Wallace talked about working with McGarry on My Grown-Up Christmas List and her experience with Hallmark.

“[T]his whole movie is them together,” she said. “We got to explore a more intimate kind of storytelling than we’re used to, which really allowed us to dive into how these characters would be feeling emotionally, and it’s just much deeper. Working beside Kevin, we both got to see a different side of each other as actors and play and explore more.”

So far, all of Wallace’s Hallmark projects have also included McGarry. But she’s said that’s just a coincidence.

“Believe it or not, there’s no clause in my contract that says I only do movies with him — I just enjoy working with the guy,” she said. “Hallmark is a wonderful part of my life, and I’m so grateful for everything, and for all the experiences that they’ve brought my way.”

