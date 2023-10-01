The 'When Calls the Heart' Season 10 finale airs Oct. 15. But fans can look forward to season 11, which has not been delayed by the Hollywood strikes.

Say it isn’t so! While it seems like When Calls the Heart Season 10 just started airing, it’s already almost time to say goodbye to Hope Valley for another year. While the end of another season of the Hallmark Channel drama is always bittersweet for fans, the good news is that they can look forward to even more episodes of the show. But before that, here are all the details you need to know about the When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale.

The last episode of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 airs Oct. 15

Erin Krakow in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Episode 12 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen

The When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale airs Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. As with other episodes from this season, the finale will also be able to stream on Peacock. New episodes are also available to watch the Thursday after they air on Hallmark Movies Now.

In “Starry Nights,” it’s election day in Hope Valley, and the results could have a big effect on the small town. Meanwhile, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith), who’ve already chosen Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) to be godmother to Goldie, discuss who should take on the role of godfather.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 is on the horizon

While When Calls the Heart is wrapping up its season 10 run, fans don’t have to worry about whether the show will return with more episodes. Hallmark announced in February 2023 that it had already renewed the show for season 11.

“I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11,” executive producer and series star Erin Krakow said in a statement shared with ET. “We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world.”

The Hallmark Channel series is back in production despite the Hollywood strikes

Not only is When Calls the Heart confirmed to return to Hallmark for another season, but it’s one of the few scripted TV series that hasn’t been negatively affected by the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes. While production on most shows has shut down due to the labor action, When Calls the Heart has received a SAG-AFTRA waiver that allows the show’s cast to go back to work on season 11. Deadline reported the news in late July. Other TV shows that have received waivers include The CW’s The Chosen and AMC’s Interview With the Vampire and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

In another piece of good news for Hallmark fans, the strikes won’t affect the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. This year, 40 all-new movies will air on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries between October and December.

“Christmas is a year-round business at Hallmark, so we were able to mitigate early in the year understanding that the strikes were unfortunately imminent,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, told Variety. “We’re grateful to meet all our goals for a full, all-new holiday slate and to bring our viewers the content they love most to celebrate the season.”

Source: Deadline.

