Where to Watch ‘Yellowjackets,’ the Showtime Original Nominated for 7 Emmy Awards in 2022

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is nominated for seven Emmys in 2022, so many viewers want to know where to stream the psychological thriller featuring Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci. The ensemble cast portrays a 1996 high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the deep wilderness of Canada. After 19 months of doing unimaginable things to survive, the teammates were rescued. However, they continue to deal with the trauma 20 years later. Find out where to stream the series ahead of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Christina Ricci | NBC

‘Yellowjackets’ is nominated for 7 Emmy Awards in 2022

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is up for the following categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Christina Ricci for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the “Pilot” Episode

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the “F Sharp” Episode

Tune in to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what categories Yellowjackets wins.

Where to watch: Stream ‘Yellowjackets’ on Showtime

The ten-episode series is available exclusively on Showtime, which means you won’t be able to watch it unless you are a subscriber. If you have a Showtime account, you can watch Yellowjackets on the Showtime app using the Roku Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices.

For reference, here’s the episode guide to Yellowjackets on Showtime:

“Pilot” “F Sharp” “The Dollhouse” “Bear Down” “Blood Hive” “Saints” “No Compass” “Flight of the Bumblebee” “Doomcoming” “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”

‘Yellowjackets’ is based on the Donner Party and the Andes Flight Disaster

Two true stories inspired the Yellowjackets original series on Showtime. In the 1846-1847 Donner Party and the 1972 Andes flight disaster, both groups resorted to cannibalism to survive. Screenwriter Ashley Lyle created Yellowjackets with her husband, Bart Nickerson, “as a metaphor for teenage hierarchy.”

Nickerson told Deadline that they pitched the idea nearly 500 times to various networks and streaming giants. The plan is to write a five-season series. Showtime renewed Yellowjackets for season 2 on Dec. 16, 2021. There’s no release date available yet for season 2. However, Lyle teased that the next season will dive more into the cult.

“We are very much interested in exploring the theme and concept of belief and what that means for us in terms of our worldview — the way that we interact with the world around us, the way that we interact with other people, and forge those relationships,” Lyle told Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED: ‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Confirm Another Living Character