Whoopi Goldberg Said Mariah Carey Is Not the ‘Queen of Christmas’ — Another Singer Is

Whoopi Goldberg gave a singer who is not Mariah Carey the title “Queen of Christmas.”

She said Carey could be the Princess of Christmas instead.

The singer in question made one of the most popular Christmas songs from the 1960s.

Mariah Carey | NBC / Contributor

Some fans see Mariah Carey as the Queen of Christmas. Whoopi Goldberg said a different singer deserves that title. Subsequently, that singer discussed what she thought of Carey.

Whoopi Goldberg said Mariah Carey can be the Princess of Christmas but not the Queen

Darlene Love is a singer who was a member of The Blossoms. You can hear her voice on The Crystals’ classic hit “He’s a Rebel.” Her most famous solo song is “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” which was produced and co-written by Phil Spector.

In 2022, Love appeared on The View to perform “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Before the performance, Goldberg called Love the “Queen of Christmas.” Following the performance, she received a sash with that tile and a crown.

Goldberg asked Love who the real Queen of Christmas was. Love replied she released “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in the 1960s while Carey released “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in the 1990s. She felt she had a head start on Carey.

What Darlene Love thinks of the title ‘Queen of Christmas’

In response, Goldberg commented Carey could be the Princess of Christmas rather than the Queen. Love said she had a King and that King was Jesus. This may be a reference to the passage of the Book of Revelation where Jesus is called the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

During a 2022 interview with Digital Journal, Love said it was a pleasant surprise to receive that title. Love didn’t seem to have any issues with Carey. “It wasn’t me or Mariah, it was the fans that were going back and forth,” Love clarified. “I always think this is a touchy subject especially with the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ since there is a religion symbol attached to it, and that’s where we might run into trouble.”

What Darlene Love thinks about Mariah Carey

Love said she had positive interactions with Carey online. “I’ve always admired Mariah Carey so very much,” Love said. “That was so great what Mariah did honoring me on Instagram on how she grew up with my song and how it always played in her house. My response back to her was ‘that’s wonderful and thank you very much, I had no intention of getting into any sort of feud with you.’

“It was really nice of her to do that,” Love added. “Plus, in her live show, Mariah performs ‘Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home),’ so if there was any sort of feud going on, I don’t think she would do that. Life is way too short.”

Notably, Carey covered “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on her album Merry Christmas, which includes “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as well. Regardless of who is the true Queen of Christmas, both singers gave the world classic Yuletide tracks.