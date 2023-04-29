Why Camilla Parker Bowles’ ‘Misbehaving’ Ex-Husband Andrew Parker Bowles Is Invited to King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III’s coronation will feature a few controversial members of the royal family. This includes Camilla Parker Bowles’ former husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

In a surprise move, the royals invited Camilla’s ex-husband, despite his “misbehaving” ways. With the coronation almost upon us, here’s a close look at why Andrew was included on the official guest list.

Andrew Parker Bowles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images

This is why Camilla Parker Bowles’ ex-husband will attend King Charles’ coronation

Andrew will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Camilla at Westminster Abbey, scheduled for May 6. Camilla and Andrew were married for 22 years before their divorce in 1995.

Camilla and Charles’ affair led to the dissolution of their respective marriages. Despite the cheating scandal, Camilla and Andrew have remained close over the years.

In fact, a source told the Independent that Camilla and Andrew are still “joined at the hip.” This is the main reason the couple invited Andrew to the coronation, one of the most anticipated royal events in recent memory.

“He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together the whole time. He’s right in there,” the insider dished. “He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator.”

The Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is also close to Camilla, noted that everyone enjoys Andrew’s company. Not only does he have a charming personality, but he has a bit of a wild side. The Marchioness even teased that Andrew is “always terribly misbehaving.”

An inside look at Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles

Despite all the drama they have experienced, Camilla and Andrew have displayed a united front for the sake of their children. To date, their efforts have paid off.

Their oldest son, Tom Parker Bowles, has made a name for himself as a respected restaurant critic. Their daughter, Laura Lopes, is a well-known gallerist. In all, their children have produced five grandchildren for Camilla and Andrew, all of whom will take part in the coronation.

Aside from Camilla’s infidelity, Tom was also unfaithful during their time together. As royal watchers will recall, Tom once had a romance with Princess Anne. And close friends of Camilla described Tom as being “very naughty.”

Even still, Tom and Camilla have a close friendship. Tom has also attended several important royal events, including Camilla and Charles’ wedding in the early 2000s.

Andrew Parker Bowles was invited to the coronation but not this disgraced royal

While Andrew and Camilla remain close friends, royal watchers were surprised to learn that he will attend the coronation. After all, Andrew’s history with the royal family does not provoke good memories.

Reports that Andrew will be at the coronation come shortly after other royal family members confirmed their absence. This includes Sarah Ferguson, who recently revealed that she never received an invitation for the highly anticipated event.

Sarah was previously married to the now disgraced Prince Andrew. The Duke of York was forced to step away from his royal duties in light of sexual assault allegations.

Like Camilla and her ex-husband, Sarah remains close with the Duke of York. Despite ending their marriage in 1996, the two still live in the same home together.

Charles’ coronation is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.