Why Fans Believe Taylor Swift’s ‘Vigilante S***’ Is About Kanye West and Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans have been dissecting the lyrics of her new Midnights album, and many think the song “Vigilante S***” is about her feuds with Kanye West and Scooter Braun. Here’s why the track could be about the rapper or the talent manager based on Swift’s history with each of them.

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have been feuding for years

Taylor Swift’s feud with Scooter Braun became public in 2019 when the talent manager bought the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums.

Braun has cultivated the careers of stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato. With a net worth of $400 million at the time of purchase, Braun paid a reported $300 million for Swift’s masters.

Swift shared her feelings about Braun and his acquisition of her recordings in a lengthy, scathing message on Tumblr. She accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying” and claimed she was never given the opportunity to buy her masters.

In November 2020, it was announced that Braun had sold Swift’s catalog to the investment firm Shamrock Capital (per Celebrity Net Worth). Braun reportedly sold the recordings for a higher amount than he paid a year and a half prior. The talent manager’s net worth increased to $500 million.

Why some fans think the Taylor Swift song ‘Vigilante S***’ is about Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun and his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, filed for divorce in 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” (per StyleCaster). Some media outlets reported that Braun allegedly cheated on Cohen with Erika Jayne, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Yael was also reportedly upset by how Braun handled Taylor Swift’s masters.

Swift’s song “Vigilante S***” from her new album Midnights tells a story of revenge. She sings about providing her enemy’s wife with evidence.

“She needed cold hard proof so I gave her some / She had the envelope, where you think she got it from? / Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife.”

Some fans think the lyrics mean Swift was somehow involved in Braun’s divorce, or she at least delights in the downfall of her enemy.

The theme of revenge appears in another Midnights track titled “Karma,” in which Swift sings, “Karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?”

Some fans think ‘Vigilante S***’ could be about Kanye West

Taylor Swift fans believe the song “Vigilante S***” could also be about Kanye West. Swift’s feud with the rapper began in 2009 when West interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

Interestingly, Scooter Braun was once West’s manager. But the Donda rapper seemingly fired Braun in 2018 when he famously tweeted, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed.”

After mentioning her enemy’s ex-wife, Swift’s “Vigilante S***” lyrics continue, “She don’t start it, but she can tell you how it ends / Don’t get sad, get even / So on the weekends / She don’t dress for friends / Lately she’s been dressing for revenge.”

West has been going through a very public divorce from Kim Kardashian, and he hinted in the song “Hurricane” that he was unfaithful. The reality star has been vocal about finding her sense of style since separating from West.

