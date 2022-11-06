‘Wild Wild Country’: Who Owns Rancho Rajneesh Now?

Cults are an interesting phenomenon. One of the most prominent cults formed in the 20th century was run by a controversial figure. The story of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and the goings-on in his cult, which took place in Rancho Rajneesh, are documented in the Netflix docuseries Wild Wild Country. The ranch has exchanged hands in past years, so who owns Rancho Rajneesh now?

‘Wild Wild Country’ details the downfall of the Rajneeshees commune

Rajneesh was a godman who originated from India but moved to a small town in Oregon to start a new life. The cult founder claimed to lead his followers down a spiritual path of self-enlightenment. Unlike other religions, the guru preached a philosophy. Instead of self-denial, Rajneesh advocated for radical materialism and pursuing what made one happy.

He taught his followers that material possessions brought true happiness, advising them not to feel guilty about getting these things. Among his many teachings, Rajneesh also encouraged free love, arguing that having sex freely could eradicate sex work, saying, “If sex becomes fun, prostitutes will disappear.”

Wild Wild Country unravels over six episodes showcasing how Rajneesh and his followers were able to transform their land into a community, complete with its own infrastructure, shopping malls, restaurants, and even airports.

However, all these would be brought down by the commune’s clash with the local community in Antelope. The skirmishes with the town’s residents eventually resulted in a bioterror attack and plots to commit murder, effectively ending the life of drugs and sex to a screeching halt when the guru skipped town, and his personal assistant, Ma Anand Sheela, was arrested.

Rancho Rajneesh is now a Christian youth camp

Rancho Rajneesh, where the Rajneeshees resided, was a 64,000-acre property in Oregon. According to Oregon Encyclopedia, Rajneesh bought the property for $5.75 million through his second-in-command, Sheela. When the Rajneesh commune collapsed in 1985, the extensive property was turned over to the State of Oregon.

It found a new owner in 1991 when billionaire Dennis R Washington purchased it for significantly less. Washington bought the ranch for $3.65 million and tried to run it for profit over the decade but failed. He also tried to negotiate with the state to convert the land into a state park, but he failed due to zoning laws.

Washington donated the property to a Christian youth group based in Colorado with branches worldwide. These days, Rancho Rajneesh is a Youth Life Christian summer camp supported by the Washington Family Ranch.

Youth Life transformed the land equipping it with go-karting tracks, zip lines, and a giant water slide. The camp also preaches strict abstinence, contrary to what Rajneesh advocated for.

Where are the Rajneeshees today?

After fleeing, Rajneesh returned to his home country, where he continued his teachings. His health began failing in the late ’80s, and he died in January 1990, heart failure cited as the cause. His secretary Sheela remarried in 1984 and changed her name to Sheela Birnstiel. According to Vulture, Birnstiel runs a caretaking and nursing facility near Zurich for senior citizens with health complications.

Krishna Deva, the hubristic mayor of Rajneeshpuram, flipped on the guru and cut a deal with the police. He served two years in federal prison and reverted to his original name, David Berry Knapp. There are varying accounts about Ma Prem Hasya/ Francoise Ruddy’s (who displaced Birnstiel as Rajneesh’s secretary and fled with him to India) whereabouts.

Some accounts claim she continued working for Osho Commune International, while others claim she died in 2014. Many others, like Sunny V. Massad (Ma Prem Sunshine) and Dr. George Meredith (Swami Devaraj), appear to have continued with their former guru’s teachings which they are now repackaging in the form of podcasts and wellness programs.

