Is ‘Will Trent’ Based on a Book Series?

ABC will kick off 2023 with its new drama series Will Trent. The network is grouping the upcoming show with two of its other crime dramas — The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds — on Tuesday nights, probably hoping that The Rookie‘s loyal fan base will tune in to the new series. But ABC might not need the extra promotion for Will Trent since it’s based on a popular book series.

ABC is adapting the ‘Will Trent’ book series into a television show

The upcoming ABC crime show Will Trent is based on a book series by Karin Slaughter, the first of which she published in 2006.

The series includes 10 novels and two ebook novellas. The titles are:

Triptych (2006)

Fractured (2008)

Undone (2009)

Broken (2010)

Fallen (2011)

Snatched (2012, ebook novella)

Criminal (2012)

Busted (2013, ebook novella)

Unseen (2013)

The Kept Woman (2016)

The Last Widow (2019)

The Silent Wife (2020)

Slaughter also has another Will Trent book coming out in August 2023 called After That Night.

Will ABC’s ‘Will Trent’ follow the books?

During an interview with Hollywood Outbreak, Ramón Rodríguez, who plays the titular character in Will Trent, teased how closely the show would follow the book series.

“Honestly, my process in terms of the book was to really, sort of, hear the book, see where this all stemmed from and came from, and then, look at the pilot, particularly when we started and each episode, as that, sort of, becomes its own thing,” Rodríguez shared. “Even though it’s inspired by this book, and we’re taking a lot from these books, I think, at the same time, these characters begin to breathe on their own, as well.”

He continued, “I met Karin [Slaughter]. When she came here on set, she was lovely and awesome, and I loved her books. So it was really great to watch her actually take in something that I’m sure has been in her head for years with this series.”

Based on Rodríguez’s comments, it sounds like Will Trent takes inspiration from the books, but it won’t follow them too closely.

Everything we know about the upcoming show

Will Trent will adapt several of the key characters from the book series. The cast includes Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. Additionally, Jennifer Morrison will guest star in the first episode.

The pilot’s synopsis reads, “When a murder investigation reveals there’s more to the story than meets the eye, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) relies on his keen instincts and unique experience to uncover the truth. Along the way, he also reunites with a part of his past that helped shape him into the agent he is now.”

Will Trent grew up in the Atlanta foster care system after his parents abandoned him at birth, which is a huge part of his story.

Will Trent premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, following a crossover between The Rookie Season 5 and The Rookie: Feds Season 1.

