‘Will Trent’ Episode 6 Recap: 1 Character’s Ex Returns in ‘Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?’

Following a short hiatus, ABC‘s Will Trent Season 1 returned with episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?” on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The hour revolved around a double homicide that led Will Trent and Faith Mitchell to a world of conspiracy theories and whistleblowers. Read on for our recap of “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?”

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent and Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

A double homicide brings Faith’s ex back into her life in ‘Will Trent’ Episode 6

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6 begins in Druid Hills. Sally and Kevin Wallace are frantically packing up their things to go on the run when someone breaks into their house. Sally hides in the closet before a masked man enters the room and shoots Kevin.

Elsewhere, Amanda Wagner has dinner with Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Armstrong. He informs her that he’s retiring and wants Amanda to replace him. She enthusiastically accepts the offer, despite the job being more about politics than fieldwork.

At Faith’s home, she fights with her son, Jeremy, about his wanting to take a semester off to study coral reefs in Mexico. While arguing, Faith hears someone in the house. She draws her gun, but it’s just Charles — Jeremy’s father, a veteran with PTSD. He tells Faith that he’s being followed and needs her help.

Faith, Charles, and Will go to Charles’ place, a unit above Sally and Kevin’s garage. And when they enter the couple’s home, they discover them both murdered, much to Charles’ horror.

After the medical examiner and crime scene unit arrive, Will analyzes the scene. He notices that the suspect tortured Sally for information, but she didn’t give it up. And Will finds a star that Sally drew with blood on the bottom of her chair.

Back at Amanda’s office, Will and Faith learn that Sally was a software engineer for Selantus, a tech company that designs and manages GBI’s electronic systems. Before leaving to check out Selantus, Amanda admonishes Faith for letting Charles back into her life. And after six episodes, fans finally understood the depth of Faith and Amanda’s relationship.

Amanda is Faith’s aunt, but it’s unclear if she is Faith’s mother’s sister or friend. Amanda and Faith’s mother, who was also a cop, told Charles to leave Faith alone after she got pregnant. As a result, he joined the military. And it sounds like Faith might blame her mom and aunt for his PTSD.

What is Selantus hiding?

Will and Faith meet with Reese, the Selantus CEO, and Vince, the head of software, in Will Trent Episode 6. They agree to fully cooperate with the investigation but are a little too eager for our taste. After checking out Sally’s pristine office, Will and Faith learn that Selantus sponsored a tech conference at the hotel where Charles works.

Hotel security informs Will and Faith that someone used Charles’ key card during the conference. But he was out of town because Kevin gave him music festival tickets for his birthday. Security footage reveals that Sally used the card to break into a room checked out by Selantus. So Sally and Kevin planned to get Charles out of the picture to gain access to his key card.

The next day, digital forensics discovers that one of Sally’s contacts was just the star emoji. Faith calls the number, but whoever answers gets spooked and hangs up.

When Faith returns home that night, Charles is convinced that someone was in the house. At the same time, a car starts following Will during a jog. Faith she finds the words “back off” written on her mirror. And Will stops the car. The person inside is a reporter, Jess Noonan, aka “Star.”

Faith joins Will and Jess at a diner, and the partners learn that Sally was a whistleblower. She discovered that Selantus installed a “backdoor” into the GBI’s software to access their records. And Atlanta’s “inner circle old boys” invested in Selantus to access confidential GBI information. Sally copied the code onto a hard drive and hid it. She also gave Jess a key, but before Will and Faith can learn more, someone shoots Jess and drives away.

Back at the GBI, Will and Faith catch Amanda up to speed. Charles arrives and identifies the key as Sally’s PO box key. He emails Faith the address, and Will and Faith race to get there before Selantus.

Unfortunately, Vince gets the hard drive and destroys it before Will and Faith take him into custody. They can tie him to the three murders but can’t implicate Selantus. However, Amanda and Director Armstrong sever ties with the company, ending their unlawful GBI access and reign of terror.

But to end a horrific case on a light note, Faith and Charles share a heartwarming scene in her office. He brings her a plant and tells her he convinced Jeremy not to go to Mexico, and they reminisce about their relationship. Hopefully, Will Trent fans will see more of Charles after episode 6 because his chemistry with Faith is just what this show needs.

Angie continues her takedown of Zero Mile in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6

Elsewhere in Will Trent Episode 6, police picked up Angie Polaski’s sex trafficking witness, Katie, from episode 5 for trying to buy heroin.

Angie set Katie up in a safe house while waiting to go on trial against Zero Mile, but Katie wasn’t too happy with the arrangement or the detective. She was worried about one of her friends, Jade, a 15-year-old girl, who was still in Zero Mile’s network. Angie promised Katie that she would find Jade so that Katie could testify.

Michael Ormewood and Angie find Jade at a “talent agency,” which is a front for Zero Mile, and Angie convinces Jade to leave. The detective also arranges for Jade to join Katie at the safe house.

Throughout Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, Will was dealing with a problem involving Nico, Betty’s dog walker. Nico stole 20 dollars from his wallet, and after Will confronted them, they quit.

At the end of the hour, Angie calls Will and tells him that Nico got into a fight. When Will talks to them, Nico explains that a guy in their apartment building is extorting them. And that’s why Nico stole money. So, Will and Nico reach an agreement — they’ll convert Will’s garage into an apartment, and Nico will live there.

As Angie points out, Will’s house is becoming a group home, but that might not be a bad thing. However, the jury is still out on whether or not Will and Angie should be together.

New episodes of Will Trent air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

