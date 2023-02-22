‘Will Trent’ Episode 7 Recap: Is Angie Pregnant in ‘Unable to Locate’?

ABC‘s Will Trent put its lead character in a whole lot of danger in its newest episode. Will, played by Ramón Rodríguez, and Faith Mitchell, played by Iantha Richardson, took on a new case involving a neo-Nazi group in Will Trent Episode 7. One thing led to another, and somehow Will ended up missing. Oh, and Angie thought she might be pregnant. Read on for our recap of “Unable to Locate.”

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Will Trent Episode 7, “Unable to Locate.”]

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Danny Delgado

‘Will Trent’ Episode 7 goes back in time

The hour begins with a brief peak into the very near future. Will is semi-unconscious on a truck bed when he hears, “Will? We gotta go,” in his mind. And then, the episode flashes back to one day earlier, with Will having a charming interaction with his chihuahua, Betty. But then, Betty digs up instructions for a pregnancy test in Will’s garbage, which, rightfully so, makes him panic.

Later that day, Amanda Wagner, played by Sonja Sohn, bangs on Will’s door and informs him that the Confederate Front, a neo-Nazi group, is growing in numbers. And recently, a shipping container that contained assault rifles went missing, aka UTL, aka “unable to locate.” She believes the two things are connected. And to further annoy Will, Faith also drops in on him even though he hilariously remarks, “You and I do not drop by each other’s houses. We’re not there yet.”

Faith notices the pregnancy test paper but wisely doesn’t comment on it. However, fans better buckle in for a wild ride because as Will looks at the paper, he reflects on his past with Angie Polaski, played by Erika Christensen. That’s right — we’re finally getting Will and Angie’s backstory.

In 2001, teenage Will and Angie steal their foster parent’s car keys. They drive to Florida so Angie can get an abortion, and Will runs the idea of going to the cops by Angie. Their foster father raped her and is actively abusing both of the kids. However, Angie knows the cops won’t do anything about their situation. Will contemplates killing the man, but Angie gets enraged and exits the car.

Back in the present day, Will and Faith go to the container yard where the shipping container was last seen. Will discovers that someone, likely an employee, was altering the numbers on the containers, and underneath one is a dead body belonging to Jed, a logistics coordinator at the yard.

The manager, Babs, reveals that she and Jed were having an affair, and she was one of the last people to see him alive. However, she discloses that a forklift operator named Craig has a Confederate Front tattoo in Will Trent Episode 7.

A neo-Nazi organization accidentally kidnaps Will

Will confronts Angie about the pregnancy test instructions in Will Trent Episode 7, and Angie reveals that she hasn’t taken the test yet. They argue, and Angie hits him right where it hurts — she claims she wouldn’t even know if the hypothetical baby is his. Devastated and tired, Will responds, “You make this impossible sometimes.”

Will walks away from her, and we’re back in 2001. The teenagers sit by a lake and silently make up for the minor squabble. And later, at a park, Will tells Angie that she just needs to “etch a sketch” all the pain from her mind. It’s evident that they have always handled their pain very differently. Will and Angie then share their first kiss.

The yard workers throw a wake for Jed at a local bar, and Will finds Craig in the parking lot. But before he can get too far into his questioning, more members of the Confederate Front arrive and attack Will. He gets away and hides in a truck bed, where he passes out from a head wound.

Faith calls in Amanda for backup, but Amanda wants her to focus on the missing guns while she sends other GBI agents to look for Will. Amanda then informs Angie of the situation. Emotional, Angie rants to Betty in Will’s house and is remorseful for lying to Will earlier. She heartbreakingly says, “What if I’m as mean to my kid as I am to myself?” And for the first time, Betty comforts Angie.

Faith interrogates a worker named Taki, who worked with Craig to change the numbers on the shipping containers. Jed caught them, and Craig beat him to death. Taki gives Faith the warehouse address where he got his payment for changing the numbers. There, Faith discovers that the guns have already been moved.

Will wakes up the next day at the neo-Nazi group’s meeting place. They never noticed he was in the truck, so he gets out, grabs an unloaded rifle, and overhears their plans to disrupt a peaceful protest. Before confronting them, Will records a message for Angie. He says, “I’m sorry we fought. There’s nothing more I’d love than to raise a baby with the most amazing woman I’ve known. You’re the only person who truly knows me. I love you. Please don’t take Betty to the pound.”

Thankfully, Faith and the GBI find them just in time and save Will in Will Trent Episode 7.

Get a glimpse of Will and Angie's history on Tuesday's all-new episode of #WillTrent! pic.twitter.com/aiqs39Ok5A — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) February 19, 2023

Angie takes a pregnancy test in ‘Will Trent’ Episode 7

Elsewhere in Will Trent Episode 7, Angie and Michael Ormewood, played by Jake McLaughlin, investigated a homicide. The victim, Roland, was at a sneaker release, and once he got his pair, someone shot him and took the shoes. The shop’s owner, who seems to know Ormewood, gives the detectives a possible suspect — a sneaker reseller named Pun’Kin. Another eyewitness claims that the shooter was wearing “basic” shoes.

Angie and Ormewood bring Punkin in, but Angie notices that his shoes don’t match the eyewitness’ description. Although, they found a stolen pair of sneakers in Pun’Kin’s car. So Ormewood likes him for the crime, but Angie has a different theory. She believes the “basic” shoes the suspect wore were prison-issue, and the victim did time with his friend Billy for aggravated assault. Whereas Roland got out two years ago, Billy was recently released.

Ormewood freaks out that Angie went “over his head” and explained her theory to the captain. He throws his mug across the room in a fit of rage (real classy — when does this guy become likable?) and tells Angie to “leave it alone” when she pushes him about his connection to the sneakers store owner.

Angie and Ormewood arrest Billy and find a gun in his possession. He confesses to killing Roland because Roland testified against Billy. And later, Ormewood tells Angie that he previously beat a guy on camera at the sneakers store. The owner has been blackmailing him ever since. And Ormewood has been trying to get his rage under control ever since he left the military.

At the end of Will Trent Episode 7, fans travel back to 2001. Angie gets her abortion and Will drives them back to Georgia. In the present, Angie takes the pregnancy test at Will’s house, and it’s negative. Will hides the tape he made for Angie, and it’s clear that these two are destined to crash and burn.

New episodes of Will Trent air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.