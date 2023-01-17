‘Will Trent’: Why Ramón Rodríguez Looks Familiar

ABC‘s newest drama series, Will Trent, follows a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent with a mysterious past. He has a knack for noticing what others can’t see at crime scenes, which is why he has the highest clearance rate in the bureau. And Ramón Rodríguez plays him in Will Trent, but this isn’t the actor’s first starring role.

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Art Streiber

Ramón Rodríguez plays the titular character in ‘Will Trent’

The Will Trent series premiere introduces Will Trent, played by Ramón Rodríguez, at an animal shelter. He discovered a dog, a chihuahua named Betty, tied up and abandoned by his neighbor. So Will wanted to ensure that Betty could find a new home. But he decided to keep her when he found out that the shelter wasn’t a no-kill facility.

Viewers later learned that Will grew up in the foster system after his parents abandoned him. So it makes sense that he would show love and care to this tiny dog. However, Will doesn’t have the same affinity for most people.

Before the pilot, Will closed a case that exposed several corrupt law enforcement officers, including the mother of his future partner, Faith Mitchell. As a result, he’s not the most popular guy in Atlanta at the moment. And based on his blunt interactions with others, Will doesn’t seem to care.

Elsewhere in the first two episodes of Will Trent, we discover that Will has a complicated romantic relationship with Detective Angie Polaski. The two grew up in a group home together and have had an on-and-off relationship ever since. Plus, Will has mysterious scars on his chest and back, which we will hopefully learn more about as the season continues.

What else has Ramón Rodríguez starred in?

Before landing the lead role in Will Trent, Ramón Rodríguez appeared in several movies and television shows.

Fans might recognize Rodríguez from series such as Day Break, The Wire, Charlie’s Angels, Gang Related, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Affair.

As for his film career, Rodríguez’s credits include Pride and Glory, The Taking of Pelham 123, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Battle: Los Angeles, Need for Speed, and The One and Only Ivan.

Confidence is key, but can overconfidence solve a case? ? Find out Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC with an all-new episode of #WillTrent! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/UAw8rYW4b3 — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) January 14, 2023

The actor teases Will’s journey in season 1

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ramón Rodríguez discussed his character’s story arc in Will Trent Season 1.

“Everyone’s goal is to slowly peel back the layers, and there’s a lot of layers to Will, by the way,” the actor explained. “Even in the clothes he wears. He’s got a three-piece suit, which is his armor keeping people at a distance. Throughout the season, we’ll get a better sense of what he’s been through, what his childhood was like.”

Rodríguez added, “One thing we talk about a lot is that, in many ways, this is a show about people trying to make a family, and Will is someone who didn’t have one at all growing up, and that’s something that he yearns for. We see it in the pilot, where he adopts a dog that he didn’t even want. It immediately tells us that he is someone that also has a big heart, as cold and distant as he can feel. He has really deep feelings, and he’s incredibly sensitive.”

New episodes of Will Trent air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.