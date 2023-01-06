‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 2 Preview: Will Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Jennifer Morrison Return?

Will Trent on ABC got off to a great start with its pilot episode. It contained intriguing characters, a thrilling mystery, and a couple of famous guest stars — Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Jennifer Morrison. But will the actors, who played the parents of a missing teenager in the Will Trent premiere, return for episode 2?

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano | ABC/Danny Delgado

‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 2 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 10

Since Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2, “I’m a Pretty Observant Guy,” will pick up where the pilot left off, it’s safe to say that Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Jennifer Morrison will return as Paul and Abigail Campano in the upcoming hour. Plus, fans can see the actors in the preview and promotional photos for episode 2.

The synopsis for “I’m a Pretty Observant Guy” reads, “As the GBI continues its investigation on a missing girl, Will becomes frustrated with the suspect search, and Faith’s frustrations with her new partner reach unprecedented heights. Meanwhile, Angie is forced to evaluate her current relationships as she follows a new case with Ormewood and navigates her complicated history with Will.”

Liz Heldens wrote Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2, and Howie Deutch directed it.

What happened in the pilot?

Before diving into episode 2, let’s reflect on what happened in the Will Trent premiere. The two episodes will act similar to a two-parter since the mystery that began in the pilot will continue in episode 2 — and, hopefully, be solved.

Episode 1 introduced viewers to Will Trent — a GBI agent with the highest clearance rate in the bureau. However, his latest case involved exposing corrupt cops, which doesn’t make Will very popular among the Atlanta Police Department.

As for Will’s past, that is one mystery we assume the show will unravel as the first season continues. However, we know that he grew up in the foster system, where he met Angie Polaski and Paul, he has dyslexia, and he has mysterious scars on his back and chest.

Aside from learning more about the main character, Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1 also featured the kidnapping of Emma Campano — Paul and Abigail’s 16-year-old daughter. GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner assigned Will to the case and partnered him with Faith Mitchell. They discovered that a man working at a music studio named Warren took Emma and killed her friend, Kayla.

Unfortunately, Warren was working with someone else, who he handed Emma off to before killing himself.

At the end of the premiere, after Will and Angie hooked up, Paul knocked on Will’s door covered in blood. He told him that he had shot the man who had abducted Emma.

This season is filled with twists, turns, and Trent. Don't miss new episodes of #WillTrent, Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/cXntsO8DqA — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) January 4, 2023

The ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 2 preview and photos tease a thrilling conclusion to the pilot’s mystery

Based on the photos for Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2, the hour will begin with the outcome of Paul showing up on Will’s doorstep. And we assume that whoever Paul shot was not the actual kidnapper since that would be too easy.

The preview for the upcoming hour reveals that Abigail receives a ransom call from Emma’s abductor. And it’s a race against the clock to save her.

The promo also shows Will and Faith continuing their partnership while Will and Angie continue to hook up.

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2, “I’m a Pretty Observant Guy,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, fans can watch Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1 on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.