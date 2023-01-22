‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 4 Preview: Can Will and Ormewood Put Their Differences Aside for Angie?

Is a (severely complicated) love triangle brewing on ABC‘s Will Trent? Long story short — Will Trent and Angie Polaski grew up in a group home together and have had an on-and-off relationship over the years. Angie also hooked up with Michael Ormewood, who was and still is married, once, and they are now partners. Surely, this won’t end well for any of them in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4.

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood | ABC/Danny Delgado

‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 4 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 24

ABC is airing Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, “My Stupid Detective Brain,” on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

The synopsis for “My Stupid Detective Brain” reads, “With two dead victims and very few answers, Will and the GBI investigate a call from the state park police alongside the APD. Will, trying to get along with Ormewood for Angie’s sake, makes strides in his partnership with Faith after the two share some personal secrets.”

Kath Lingenfelter wrote Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, and Sheree Folkson directed the upcoming hour. The cast includes Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

A recap of episode 3

Will and Angie agreed to go their separate ways during Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2. But that all changed by the end of episode 3.

Will planned a date with an unknown woman to get his mind off Angie and, hopefully, once and for all, move on from this seemingly doomed relationship. But most of his attention throughout the episode was focused on solving a twisty case at Lake Lanier with his new partner Faith Mitchell. That story came to a tragic end when the murderer, tied to a decades-old case, killed herself by jumping into the lake.

The day was tough for Will and Faith, but going through it brought them closer. And it sounds like they will continue to make progress in their partnership in future episodes.

Elsewhere in episode 3, Angie and Ormewood worked on a case that involved triplets. Luckily, it was an easy solve, but unluckily, Ormewood’s wife, Gina, invited Angie over for dinner. And Angie was not up for sharing a meal with the wife of a man that she previously slept with.

Angie went anyway since meeting your new partner’s significant other is a tradition in the Atlanta Police Department. And everything was going swimmingly until right before Angie left. Gina confronted her husband’s new partner and told Angie that she knew what had happened between her and Ormewood. Another cop’s wife saw them the night of their tryst and told Gina.

At the end of the hour, Angie showed up on Will’s doorstep and confessed that she slept with Ormewood years ago when she was high. Will comforted her and canceled his date. So it’s bound to be tense when the three of them work together in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4.

Every week we learn a little more about the man who is Will Trent. Stream #WillTrent on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/F9LCZzoywh — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) January 18, 2023

Will Angie and Will continue to hook up in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 4?

Will and Angie’s relationship has undergone numerous changes, and we’re only three episodes into the series. But given that they kissed in episode 3, we assume they are “on again” in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4.

All of this relationship mess is bound to come to a head in the upcoming hour. And we just feel bad for Faith, who has to work alongside Will, Angie, and Ormewood.

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, “My Stupid Detective Brain,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.