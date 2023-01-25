‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: Did Will and Angie Hook up in ‘My Stupid Detective Brain’?

One of the central relationships in ABC‘s Will Trent is between Will and Angie. They have a complicated history, but they tend to always find their way back to one another. And that’s precisely what happened in episode 3 after Will and Angie agreed to spend some time apart. Now, in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, the two were forced into working a case together, but it was made all the more complicated when their partners — Ormewood and Faith — joined them.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, “My Stupid Detective Brain.”]

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski and Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Danny Delgado

A new case forces Will and Faith to work with Angie and Ormewood in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 4

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4 begins at Stone Mountain State Park in Georgia. An injured man stumbles through the woods as a man and a woman record a podcast about the “howling man.” In the distance, they hear a gunshot and then a car crash. And when they go to investigate, they learn that a couple, Judith and Henry, hit the man with their vehicle.

At the hospital, a doctor checks out Faith. Will asserts that she fainted and hit her head, while Faith claims she only fell. The doctor mistakes Will and Faith as a couple and asks her if she could be pregnant. But Faith makes it very clear that they aren’t together, and she isn’t having sex.

In the waiting room, Will gets a call from Amanda, who informs him that Park Police requested him for the case at Stone Mountain. But Angie and Ormewood will assist Will, and Angie is already with the man, who is later identified as Arthur Tealy, in the hospital. She fills Will in on the situation, and they realize that Arthur has been tortured. Before he dies, Arthur tells Angie that “Timothy” did this to him.

After Ormewood discovers that Will is on the case, he freaks out. He calls him a “vampire vulture,” but Ormewood doesn’t have a say in the matter.

Will, Faith, Angie, and Ormewood travel to the crime scene, where they interview the podcasters. They reveal that another car — a green pickup truck — almost ran them over. While canvassing the woods, they find a bloody rope, Phineas Lathrop’s driver’s license, and Phineas’ dead body.

The following day, Will and Angie wake up in bed together. So they are definitively back “on” after their kiss in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 3.

The case leads the ‘Will Trent’ cast to a church

Will and Faith deduce the perpetrator brought Arthur and Phineas to the woods to torture and kill them in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4. They both escaped, but Arthur was hit by a car, and the suspect tracked down Phineas and shot him.

At the medical examiner’s office, Will and Ormewood learn that Arthur and Phineas had traces of jequirity seeds on their clothes. The seeds can cause blindness when rubbed in the eyes, which Arthur and Phineas showed signs of. And they had identical wounds.

Faith and Will interview the next of kin and realize that Arthur and Phineas both had demons. Phineas had a drinking problem, while Arthur beat his wife and daughter.

Afterward, Will, Faith, Angie, and Ormewood return to the woods. There, Ormewood falls into an underground room and injures his ankle. But it’s where the suspect kept and tortured Arthur and Phineas. Faith finds a journal filled with one bible verse, written multiple times by different victims. And they trace a kneeler from the room to a specific church.

Will and Faith speak with a pastor at the church, and they find a work ad for men “looking to turn their lives around” on the bulletin board. The bottom of the flyer contains the bible verse — 1 Timothy 3:8. It’s clear that the killer used the ad to lure his victims.

Angie and Ormewood find another potential victim — a man named Duke. Will and Faith go to where Duke was last seen, but Faith almost faints, and we learn she has been diagnosed with diabetes. Will, who used to look after a kid with diabetes at the group home, offers his support. And Faith begrudgingly accepts. They have a heart-to-heart, and Faith says she knows about Will’s dyslexia.

Following the heartfelt moment in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, Will and Faith find AFIDs from a taser and trace them back to the pastor. They question him at the station, and he admits that the church purchased one. But when the GBI agents push him further, the pastor lawyers up.

What will happen when Special Agent Will Trent works a case with Detective Michael Ormewood? Find out TONIGHT on #WillTrent at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/tXgvOlvCbH — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) January 24, 2023

Ormewood gets kidnapped in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 4

Ormewood questions the girlfriend of another potential victim named Paul, who disappeared a few years ago in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4. She reveals that one guy who worked at a farm used to antagonize Paul about god and how he was going to hell. Ormewood travels to the farm and finds a green pickup truck. But before he can call for backup, the suspect tases Ormewood.

After listening to the podcaster’s tape for the hundredth time, Will realizes that Judith and Henry meant to run into Arthur. The pastor reveals that the church sheltered Judith years ago before the death of her first husband, who beat Judith and their son, Tom. Will and Faith question the couple, who admit to killing the men. But Will realizes they are protecting Tom, who is torturing Duke and Ormewood at the farm.

Duke and Ormewood escape, but Tom isn’t too far behind them. Luckily, the GBI and APD arrive at the farm and apprehend Tom.

At the end of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4, Will admits to Angie that he wishes she had told him sooner about Ormewood. But they come to an understanding and end up in bed together.

Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also watch Will Trent on Hulu.

