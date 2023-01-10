‘Will Trent’: Where Is the Series Filmed?

The new ABC series Will Trent has only aired one episode, but that was more than enough to get audiences hooked. The show is based on books by Karin Slaughter which center around the character of Will Trent — a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent with the highest clearance rate. And since the books and the show are in Atlanta, did the cast and crew film Will Trent in the ATL?

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent and Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell | ABC/Matt Miller

‘Will Trent’ is ABC’s newest television series

Will Trent has many secrets in the new ABC show, and fans are excited to unravel them.

In the Will Trent series premiere, Jennifer Morrison and Mark-Paul Gosselaar played the parents of a missing girl named Emma. And Will was tasked with finding her. However, he’s not the most popular guy in town since he recently took down numerous crooked cops, including the mother of his new partner — Faith Mitchell.

Together, Will and Faith discovered that Warren, a local music producer, kidnapped Emma. But he handed her off to a second kidnapper, and when Will and Faith confronted Warren, he killed himself.

Elsewhere in the pilot, viewers learned that Will grew up in the foster system alongside a detective named Angie Polaski and Emma’s father, played by Gosselaar. Will and Angie are romantically involved. And when she took off his shirt while hooking up, Will had scars on his chest and back.

We’re sure to learn more about Will Trent and his past as the series continues.

The cast and crew film the show in Atlanta

According to Parade, ABC films the series Will Trent in Atlanta, where the show takes place.

“It’s pretty great when you get to shoot where something takes place and so Atlanta very much, especially in the pilot, we really establish it as a character,” Ramón Rodríguez explained. “The heat of Atlanta, the warmth, the look of the show, the tones of this show really represent this city.”

The actor added, “In this season, we get to go to places that are out of the city as well, which is really great. Some of our stories are inspired by some of what’s happened here in Atlanta and Georgia in general. So, we go to some locations outside the city, a bit more rural, where there’s some real history. And we get to explore some of that in our stories.”

Production has already ended on the series, so the Will Trent producers are just hoping they will get back to Atlanta for a possible second season.

The search is on. Don't miss it all unfold TUESDAY at 10/9c on an all-new #WillTrent. pic.twitter.com/E9gRnmLyJh — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) January 7, 2023

How closely will ‘Will Trent’ follow the book series?

Will Trent Season 1 follows the first book in the series — Triptych.

“Honestly, my process in terms of the book was to really hear the book, see where this all stemmed from and came from, and then look at the pilot, particularly when we started and each episode becomes its own thing,” Rodríguez told Parade. “Even though it’s inspired by this book, and we’re taking a lot from these books.”

He continued, “I think, at the same time, these characters begin to breathe on their own as well. I met Karin [Slaughter] when she came on set. She was lovely and awesome. And I loved her books. And so, it was really great to watch her actually take in something that I’m sure has been in her head for years.”

Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.