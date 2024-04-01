There’s another concern behind palace walls for Kate Middleton and Prince William besides her cancer diagnosis. According to a royal expert, King Charles III’s own cancer diagnosis has the Prince and Princess of Wales worrying about entering the next phase of their lives — being king and queen — much sooner.

The king’s cancer diagnosis has William and Kate worried about being ‘much closer’ to the throne

According to Tina Brown, a royal expert and author, although Kate’s video statement in which she announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024, was “absolutely heartbreaking,” she and William have another thought to consider: the throne (via CBS).

“They’ve had to deal with an enormous amount,” Brown said on CBS Mornings. “Because what people haven’t really thought about is the news Charles, the king, has cancer, which came right as her own operation happened, that brings them much closer to the throne.”

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024, following his “corrective procedure” for an enlarged colon. He began treatment for the undisclosed type of cancer the same day as the announcement.

“Whatever the prognosis is for Charles, he’s 75 and he has cancer,” Brown said. “That brings William and Kate far closer to being king and queen. That, I’m told, has plunged them into tremendous anxiety.”

William and, by extension, Kate, moved up the British royal family’s line of succession when Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022. His father became king, and as the heir, William moved to the No. 1 spot in line to the throne.

William and Kate have had to ‘juggle’ the idea of becoming king and queen with the cancer diagnoses

“I think there was genuine chaos behind the scenes,” Brown continued. “And they’ve been trying to juggle it all.”

“They’re dealing with these two things,” the author said of William and Kate. “They may be king and queen much quicker than they thought. Maybe even in the next couple of years if things go wrong.”

On top of that, Kate “has this shocking diagnosis which she never ever thought she would have.” “Plus three young children who [sic] she has to tell and handle.”

The 42-year-old called the diagnosis a “huge shock” in her announcement video before sharing how she and William have managed it when it comes to George, Charlotte, and Louis. She remarked that not only has she “reassure[d]” the kids she’s “going to be OK,” but also that she’s “well and getting stronger every day.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton aren’t back to work yet as treatment, recovery continue

Neither the king nor his daughter-in-law have fully resumed royal duties at the time of writing. Although they’ve both dipped their toes — err, crowns? — in the water, so to speak.

King Charles has attended various meetings at Buckingham Palace complete with photos and videos. Whereas Kate’s said to be working from home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England, where she’s continuing her recovery.

Prior to her announcement, Kate reportedly hired a new private secretary who started work in late February 2024.

For now, Kate’s doctors haven’t cleared her to go back to work. After the video’s release, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said she’ll “return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.”

As for William, he will “continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year,” they said.