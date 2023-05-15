William and Kate Expected to Focus on ‘Celebrity Aspect’ With Future Appearances

An expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton may lean into the “celebrity aspect” of being British royalty. That could mean more TV time in addition to their current “strategy” of more personal social media posts.

Get ready to see the Prince and Princess of Wales have a bigger media presence. Craig Prescott, a UK Constitutional Law and politics expert with a focus on the monarchy, told Express more TV appearances might be on the way for the couple.

“I think what’s interesting is things like the Earthshot Prize, where you see William doing stuff on television,” he said. “And we saw this with Kate’s Christmas Carol Service — there was something for television.”

“We might see them do less of the engagements around the country and more media-friendly things,” he continued before sharing a possible reason for the shift.

“That might be a way of squaring the circle off,” Prescott explained. “Maybe bringing it down a level but also retaining the interest, tapping into that celebrity aspect of it.”

William and Kate shared ‘behind-the-scenes’ moments from coronation weekend on social media

Social media is a big part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ modern approach. As such, coronation weekend didn’t pass by without some posts from the couple.

William and Kate offered the public a glimpse of their coronation weekend experience, including their three children; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“We’re seeing a lot of behind-the-scenes from this. There’s a whole strategy,” Emily Nash, a Hello! royal editor said on the May 10 episode of A Right Royal Podcast.

“I’m loving it. I am loving the reels, loving the photos — love it,” co-host Andrea Caamano added.

One video had the Wales family leaving for the coronation of William’s father, King Charles III. Another showed William and Kate arriving at the coronation concert with George and Charlotte.

“I got home from the Coronation Concert and I pulled it [Twitter] up and there the Waleses were,” Elizabeth Holmes, a royal fashion commentator, said. “It’s just beautiful.”

“And again, for American followers — a lot of whom are here, but a lot of people are watching from afar — it’s just a way to draw you in,” Holmes added. “It’s so personal and feels so intimate.”

Calling it “very clever,” Caamano noted how King Charles and Queen Camilla did something similar. Royal photographer Chris Jackson took photos of their Buckingham Palace balcony appearance from a new angle: behind the royals.

‘Traditional’ royal family representation may cause ‘tension’ between the couple and King Charles

William and Kate’s “modern approach” could, according to The Daily Telegraph Associate Editor Gordon Raynor, result in “tension” regarding the more “traditional” elements of royal life.

“The Waleses can feel rightly pleased with their thoroughly modern approach to appealing to the masses,” Raynor wrote (via The Telegraph). “But there could yet be tension between them and the King over some of the more traditional ways of representing the royal family.”

Being away from their kids for a long period of time could pose a problem, he suggested. “Nor are they willing to commit at this stage to doing the same number of foreign tours that the King has been used to carrying out.”

“One royal source said there was no ‘tick box’ method of determining overseas visits and that the couple will not necessarily follow the ‘template’ set down by the king but are ‘very keen to do things their own way,’” he concluded.