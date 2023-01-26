William and Kate Just Replied to a 6-Year-Old’s Sweet Note on Behalf of Princess Charlotte

Royal delivery. A six-year-old girl got a letter from Prince William and Kate Middleton on behalf of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, after the young royal received a heartfelt note in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. What the note said and how Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis handled their great-grandmother’s death, ahead.

A 6-year-old drew a picture of Queen Elizabeth and sent it to Princess Charlotte after the monarch’s death

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Fans sent all sorts of messages of support following the queen’s death in September 2022. Paddington Bear stuffed animals, a nod to Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee video with the fictional character, lined palace gates. So did flowers, cards, and corgi figurines.

Among the messages sent to the royal family was one for William and Kate’s 7-year-old daughter. Meredith, 6, drew a picture of Queen Elizabeth and her corgis following the monarch’s death and sent it to Charlotte.

“Dear Princess Charlotte, I drew you a picture of your grandma walking her dogs to remember her,” Meredith wrote alongside the picture. “I am six and one day would like to feed the corgis. Love Meredith.”

William and Kate replied with a note and a picture of the queen on behalf of Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In January 2023, Meredith got some “VIP” mail from none other than the Prince and Princess of Wales. Greatwood Community Primary School shared the details on Twitter alongside photos of the little girl, the picture she sent Charlotte, as well as William and Kate’s thank you.

“Meredith received some VIP post this morning from Kensington Palace!” a Jan. 25 post from Meredith’s school read. “Last year Meredith wrote a special letter and drew a beautiful picture for Princess Charlotte to cheer her up.”

Meredith’s drawing showed the late monarch in a blue dress and pink crown walking her corgis, Sandy and Muick, with a castle in the background. “Well done Meredith for showing our Greatwood value of kindness,” the caption concluded.

Typed on Kensington Palace stationary, William and Kate’s thank you note included a picture of a smiling Queen Elizabeth and a message from the couple. The parents of three thanked Meredith for her “kind words” and said they’ll “deeply miss Her Majesty,” (via Woman & Home).

Kate Middleton previously shared how George, Charlotte, and Louis were handling Queen Elizabeth’s death

During a visit to Sandringham House on Sept. 8, 2022, Kate told a well-wisher how she and William’s children were coping with the loss of their great-grandmother.

“The Princess of Wales told a well-wisher that Prince George understands the loss of their great-grandmother, but Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis less so,” Roya Nikkhah, the U.K.’s Sunday Times royal editor, tweeted.

During another conversation with a well-wisher, Kate revealed what Louis, 4, said after the queen died. “My little Louis, he’s so sweet,” Kate said in a video posted to TikTok. “He said: ‘Mommy don’t worry because she’s now with great-grandpa [Prince Philip].’”

William and Kate reportedly tried to keep George, Charlotte, and Louis’ day-to-day unchanged, or “as normal as possible,” following the queen’s death. As for the queen’s corgis, Sandy and Muick now live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, at the Royal Lodge.