Which ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?

WKRP in Cincinnati was one of the most popular TV shows of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Fans loved the zany group of radio station employees and their antics, all set to a rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack. Which cast members of the hit CBS sitcom are still alive today?

‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ introduced audiences to a hilarious cast of characters

‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ cast (clockwise from top left): Richard Sanders, Gordon Jump, Tim Reid, Gary Sandy, Jan Smithers, Howard Hesseman, Loni Anderson, and Frank Bonner | CBS via Getty Images

The comedy followed a group of employees at a Cincinnati radio station as they attempted to boost WKRP’s ratings and play more rock hits. They were led by station manager Andy Travis, played by Gary Sandy, and general manager Arthur Carlson, played by Gordon Jump.

Howard Hesseman and Tim Reid played DJs Dr. Johnny Fever and Venus Flytrap. And Richard Sanders portrayed the hapless news announcer Les Nessman. Station employees Herb Tarlek (Frank Bonner), Jennifer Marlowe (Loni Anderson), and Bailey Quarters (Jan Smithers) rounded out the quirky cast of characters.

Which ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ cast members are dead?

Gordon Jump, who died in 2003 at age 71, was one of the more experienced actors on the set of WKRP in Cincinnati. Before his death from pulmonary fibrosis, he appeared in dozens of popular classic TV shows. The long list includes Green Acres, Mannix, The Partridge Family, The Brady Bunch, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Seinfeld. Before landing the role of Arthur Carlson on WKRP in Cincinnati in 1978, Jump had worked at radio and TV stations, according to IMDb. So his part on the sitcom was a perfect fit.

One of WKRP in Cincinnati’s most memorable characters is Dr. Johnny Fever. Howard Hesseman, who died in January 2022 at age 81 after complications due to colon surgery, appeared in movies like The Jerk, This Is Spinal Tap, and Clue and TV series such as The Bob Newhart Show, Soap, That ’70s Show, and House.

Frank Bonner played the smarmy ad salesman Herb Tarlek. In addition to acting in other ’80s shows like Fantasy Island, Bonner also directed episodes of WKRP in Cincinnati, Family Ties, Who’s the Boss?, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. He died in June 2021 at age 79 after experiencing complications from Lewy body dementia. This type of dementia leads to a breakdown in thinking, reasoning, and independent function. Robin Williams also had Lewy body dementia.

Here’s what Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, and Richard Sanders are doing now

Gary Sandy’s big break was on As The World Turns in a role that was written specially for him. After starring on WKRP in Cincinnati as Andy, Sandy continued to appear in shows like L.A. Law, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Young and the Restless, and Murder, She Wrote. The actor has also appeared on Broadway, playing the Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance and Mortimer Brewster in Arsenic and Old Lace.

WKRP in Cincinnati’s other famous DJ, Venus Flytrap, was played by Tim Reid. The actor is still working, most recently in Grey’s Anatomy, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and Swagger. Like his former co-star Hesseman, Reid also guest-starred on That ’70s Show. In addition, Reid owns a production company, New Millennium Studios, the first Black-owned film production studio in the United States since the 1930s.

Les Nessman is another fan favorite on the sitcom, and Richard Sanders skillfully brought him to life. After WKRP in Cincinnati went off the air in 1982, the actor stayed on television, showing up on Murder, She Wrote, Who’s The Boss?, Designing Women, and The Fugitive. Sanders retired from acting in 2006.

What happened to Loni Anderson and Jan Smithers?

Loni Anderson made her name as an actor primarily on TV, from her role as Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP to guest appearances on The Love Boat, Melrose Place, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She also appeared in Three’s Company — ironic, considering Anderson blew her audition for a starring role in the John Ritter-led sitcom.

In addition to acting, Anderson also made headlines for her high-profile celebrity relationships. She began dating Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds while she was on WKRP. The two married in 1988 but split in 1994 after years of rumors about a rocky relationship.

Smithers was an up-and-coming actor when she scored her role as Bailey Quarters on WKRP in Cincinnati. After the show went off the air, she continued to act in shows like The Love Boat and Hotel. In the ’90s, Smithers retired from acting to full-time parent her daughter with Marvel actor Josh Brolin. She and Brolin tied the knot in 1986 and split in 1995.

Though some of WKRP in Cincinnati’s cast members have died, many of the sitcom’s stars are still alive. You can see them all on WKRP, streaming on Apple TV.

