1 ‘Yellowstone’ Newcomer Feels Like a ‘Fish Out of Water’ Even Though Taylor Sheridan Created Her Season 5 Character Just For Her

Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere this fall, with a number of new faces in the cast. One of those newbies is country music singer Lainey Wilson, whose music has already been featured on the Yellowstone soundtrack. Creator Taylor Sheridan actually created a season 5 character just for Wilson. But she admits that she still feels like “a fish out of water” on the set of Sheridan’s neo-western.

Lainey Wilson | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM

Lainey Wilson will play a musician named Abby in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Wilson’s one of the best up-and-coming stars in country music, which is what landed her a role on Yellowstone. Sheridan wrote the role of a musician named Abby just for her, and she was beyond excited when she shared the big news.

“This is the first time I’ve said it out loud. So this is my first interview since we announced, this is my first time I’m sayin’ it — I’m gonna be a co-star on season five Yellowstone!” Wilson told Whiskey Riff.

“You know, she’s gonna be a musician and so I get to play my songs too, it’s perfect. Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer of the show, called me back in February and was like, ‘I’m creating a character specifically for you.’ And I’m like, ‘Thank God and thank you Taylor Sheridan. It’s a blessing,” Wilson shared.

Lainey Wilson feels like a ‘Fish out of Water’ on set

In addition to her music being featured on the Yellowstone soundtrack, Wilson has also performed an acoustic set at the real-life Dutton Ranch — aka the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. The singer is extremely familiar with the world of music, but that’s not the case when it comes to acting.

During a recent interview with CMT, Wilson confessed that she was full of nerves when filming her first scene with Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton).

“I’m completely new to all of this. I feel like I fish out of water,” Wilson said, before revealing that she managed to keep those nerves a secret.

“On the first episode when we were filming, Kelly Reilly told me, ‘Had you not told me that this was your first time, I’d been thinking you were doing it forever.’ I took that as a compliment. I mean, she’s one of the best actresses in the entire world.”

The new ‘Yellowstone’ star treats acting the same way she treats her music

Wilson says she’s had a blast filming her scenes for Yellowstone Season 5. However, she wanted to do more than just learn her lines for her first acting job. She says she approached acting the same way she approaches her music — there must be some meaning behind it.

“I can’t just learn my lines. There’s got to be an emotion that’s connected to it. I have to be in the moment. So, if I’m reading lines back and forth, I need it to sound just like me, and you were having a conversation. That’s really hard, but I love it. I’m having a lot of fun,” Wilson said.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

