‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Just Added a ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan-Favorite to the Star-Studded Cast

Yellowstone prequel 1923 is coming soon to streamer Paramount+. And it looks like Taylor Sheridan has finally finished casting his next Dutton family drama. Just weeks ahead of the show’s expected premiere, Sheridan has added a Game of Thrones fan-favorite to the star-studded cast.

‘Yellowstone’ prequel adds popular ‘Game of Thrones’ actor

The latest news from the Sheridan-verse is that his Yellowstone prequel series 1923 has added an actor to the cast who is very familiar to Game of Thrones fans.

According to Deadline, Jerome Flynn — who played Tyrion Lannister’s bodyguard and swellsword Ser Bronn of the Blackwater — will be starring in 1923 as Banner Creighton. This new character is described as “a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.” In addition to Game of Thrones, Flynn’s acting credits include John Wick 3 and Ripper Street.

Flynn’s casting comes just days after the announcement that Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Robert Patrick — who also starred with Sheridan on Sons of Anarchy — will play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family, also per Deadline.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead a star-studded cast

The main cast for 1923 is led by Harrison Ford who plays Jacob Dutton — the patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch, and the brother of James Dutton (1883’s Tim McGraw). He’s also the husband of Cara Dutton, played by Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

Jacob’s right-hand man is his oldest nephew John Dutton Sr., played by James Badge Dale. His dutiful wife Emma will be played by Marley Shelton. Darren Mann will star as Jack Dutton, the son of John and Emma and great-nephew of Jacob. He’s described as “a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.” Brandon Sklenar will play Spencer Dutton, Jacob’s nephew and John Sr.’s brother.

Michelle Randolph stars as Elizabeth Stafford, a “feisty and capable young woman” who is marrying into the Dutton family. Brian Geraghty has the role of Zane, a “fiercely loyal ranch foreman.”

Aminah Nieves stars as Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school. And, Julia Schlapefer plays Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad. Sebastian Roché has also been announced as part of the 1923 cast. However, his character’s details have not been confirmed.

What will the new ‘Yellowstone’ prequel be about?

Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel 1923 was originally titled 1932. The title indicates the year the story takes place — in the Prohibition era following World War I. The Dutton family has settled in Montana, and it’s 40 years after the events of 1883. However, it’s still about 35 years before the birth of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton from Yellowstone.

Montana is experiencing an economic collapse ahead of the Great Depression, and the Duttons are struggling to survive.

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” the series description reads.

1923 is expected to premiere in December after the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 on November 13. The first episodes will air on the Paramount Network before the series moves exclusively to Paramount+.

