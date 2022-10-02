‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Possible Premiere Date and Cast of Characters Revealed

Yellowstone prequel 1923 will introduce another generation of Duttons in Taylor Sheridan’s TV universe. The series — which features a star-studded cast — is being fast-tracked for streamer Paramount+, just like its predecessor 1883. Here’s what we know about the cast of characters, and when the possible premiere date will be.

‘1923’ creator Taylor Sheridan with ‘1883’ star Sam Elliott | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What is the new ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ about?

Originally titled 1932, Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone spinoff 1923 indicates the year the story takes place — in the Prohibition era following World War I. The Dutton family has settled in Montana, and it’s 40 years after the events of the first prequel, 1883. But still about 35 years before the birth of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton from Yellowstone.

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” the series description reads.

‘1923’ cast of characters revealed

The main cast for 1923 is led by Harrison Ford who plays Jacob Dutton — the patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch, and the brother of James Dutton (1883’s Tim McGraw, who died in 1893 via a Yellowstone Season 4 flashback). Jacob is the husband of Cara Dutton, played by Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

Jacob’s right-hand man is his oldest nephew John Dutton Sr., played by James Badge Dale, who is married to his dutiful wife Emma, Marley Shelton. Their son Jack — who is also Jacob’s great-nephew — will be played by Darren Mann. He’s described as “a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.” Brandon Sklenar will play Spencer Dutton, Jacob’s nephew and John Sr.’s brother.

According to Deadline, Jerome Flynn — who played Tyrion Lannister’s bodyguard and swellsword Ser Bronn of the Blackwater in Game of Thrones — will star as Banner Creighton, “a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.” Meanwhile, Robert Patrick will play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family,

The cast also includes Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Stafford, a “feisty and capable young woman” who is marrying into the Dutton family. Brian Geraghty stars as Zane, a “fiercely loyal ranch foreman.” Aminah Nieves stars as Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school. And, Julia Schlapefer plays Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

Sebastian Roché has also been announced as part of the 1923 cast, but his character’s details have not been revealed.

1923 will be a Paramount+ exclusive series, and the streamer has announced it will premiere in December. However, they will use the success of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network to help introduce the prequel.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on Sunday, November 13, and will be split into two halves with seven episodes each. With this schedule, the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 should end on Christmas night, December 25.

If Paramount decides to put the first two episodes of 1923 on TV, it’s likely it will premiere on December 18, followed by episode two on Christmas.

The first four seasons of Yellowstone are now streaming on Peacock, and the prequel 1883 is streaming on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Does Have an ‘1883’ Spinoff in the Works — Just Not the One Fans May Have Thought