‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Kelly Reilly Believes This Man Is More Important to Beth Than Rip

Yellowstone Season 4 saw Beth Dutton’s (Kelly Reilly) relationships with the two most important men in her life significantly change. She married the love of her life, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), after a decades-long on-again, off-again romance that started in their teens. But at the same time, she caused a rift with her father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), that got her kicked out of his house.

According to Reilly, even though Beth is now a married woman, her father will always be the one man in her life who is more important than her husband.

Beth and Rip got married in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 finale

In the Yellowstone Season 4 finale, Beth kidnapped a priest and showed up at the Dutton Ranch in an eye-popping gold chainmail dress to marry her longtime love, Rip. In front of John, Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith), and Carter (Finn Little), the couple finally made things official.

“I love their wedding, and it’s just so typical Beth,” Reilly told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s just not interested in having a wedding party or a wedding dress or any of that. All she cares about is being his wife and she knows that… I kind of find her slightly heroic in a really messed up way.”

Going into season 5 Kelly Reilly believes John Dutton is more important to Beth than Rip

Despite Beth’s intense and undying love for her new husband, Reilly believes that Beth’s father is still the most important man in her character’s life. The British actress says that despite being a married woman, Beth will always be a daddy’s girl first and foremost.

“Kevin and I have now been working so closely together for five years,” Reilly said, per Express.

“I love him so much, and as Beth I think that’s her… she’s a married woman now, but I think that the number one central relationship in her life is with her father.”

Reilly noted the rich and lengthy history between Beth and John, and she believes Beth remains fiercely loyal because all she wants to do is make her father happy.

“It’s not about seeking approval, but I certainly think that she wants to do anything that will benefit him,” Reilly added.

‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly believes Beth’s loyalty to her father is rooted in guilt

Beth lost her mother when she was a teenager during a horse riding accident, and she’s remained haunted by the tragedy ever since. Beth has lived with never-ending guilt about inadvertently causing her mother’s death. And according to Reilly, it has influenced the relationship Beth has with her father.

“I think Beth harbors a lot of guilt and shame about some things that happened when she was younger, most notably the death of her mother, which is a tragic accident but it was her fault,” Reilly said.

“For the rest of her life I think she feels that she took her father’s happiness away. So she’s almost in servitude to him forever, and there’s something really tragic and sad and beautiful about that.”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network. Seasons 1 through 4 are now streaming on Peacock.

